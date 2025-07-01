Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Ready for $400 Million Super Middleweight Title Showdown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Canelo Álvarez, Dana White, CEO, UFC and Terence Crawford speak onstage during the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will square off in a historic boxing match on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — the first boxing event ever hosted at the home of the NFL's Raiders. The bout pits two generational talents and future Hall of Famers against each other in what is already being hailed as one of the most significant fights of the decade.

The fight is part of Alvarez's reported $400 million deal with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, an initiative designed to promote tourism and international sporting events in Las Vegas. Alvarez, boxing's undisputed super middleweight champion, will defend his 168-pound title against Crawford, who is making a rare leap from 147 to 168 pounds — a highly unusual move in modern boxing history.

“You can see how big is this fight,” Alvarez said inside of a crammed dressing room at T-Mobile Arena before the official press conference began in front of thousands of fans. “I'm glad to be involved in these big fights. And you know, Crawford is one of the best fighters in the last decade, and I'm glad to be here.”

While tensions briefly flared during a recent media tour stop in New York — where Crawford shoved Alvarez during a face-off — both fighters have publicly reaffirmed their mutual respect. “These big fights don't need to talk (expletive) about each other. That's what I think,” Alvarez added.

Crawford, a former undisputed welterweight and junior welterweight champion, is embracing the challenge. “Listen, this is the one,” Crawford said. “God don't make no mistakes. It's the reason why he waited all this time to put me on this stage with another all-time great like Canelo.”