ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Ready for $400 Million Super Middleweight Title Showdown

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will square off in a historic boxing match on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — the first boxing event ever hosted at the home…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Canelo Álvarez, Dana White, CEO, UFC and Terence Crawford speak onstage during the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Canelo Álvarez, Dana White, CEO, UFC and Terence Crawford speak onstage during the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will square off in a historic boxing match on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — the first boxing event ever hosted at the home of the NFL's Raiders. The bout pits two generational talents and future Hall of Famers against each other in what is already being hailed as one of the most significant fights of the decade.

The fight is part of Alvarez's reported $400 million deal with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, an initiative designed to promote tourism and international sporting events in Las Vegas. Alvarez, boxing's undisputed super middleweight champion, will defend his 168-pound title against Crawford, who is making a rare leap from 147 to 168 pounds — a highly unusual move in modern boxing history.

“You can see how big is this fight,” Alvarez said inside of a crammed dressing room at T-Mobile Arena before the official press conference began in front of thousands of fans. “I'm glad to be involved in these big fights. And you know, Crawford is one of the best fighters in the last decade, and I'm glad to be here.”

While tensions briefly flared during a recent media tour stop in New York — where Crawford shoved Alvarez during a face-off — both fighters have publicly reaffirmed their mutual respect. “These big fights don't need to talk (expletive) about each other. That's what I think,” Alvarez added.

Crawford, a former undisputed welterweight and junior welterweight champion, is embracing the challenge. “Listen, this is the one,” Crawford said. “God don't make no mistakes. It's the reason why he waited all this time to put me on this stage with another all-time great like Canelo.”

With both men regarded as pound-for-pound greats, the stakes are enormous — not only for their legacies but for the sport itself. The match is expected to draw a global audience. It marks a milestone in boxing's evolution, combining star power, technical excellence, and cross-divisional ambition on one of the sport's biggest stages.

BoxingCanelo AlvarezTerence Crawford
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Fireworks sparklers fourth of July, Happy USA Independence Day Holiday, Celebration. Hands Holding Sparklers Fireworks with USA American Flag at sunset outdoor background. Concept 4th of July, Freedom
Local NewsClark County Kicks Off Fireworks Sales With Tough Safety InspectionsJennifer Eggleston
orange traffic barrels
Local NewsFour-Mile I-215 Project Brings Overnight Road Closures Starting June 29Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Vasily Podkolzin #92 of the Edmonton Oilers shoots against Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsGolden Knights Pick Up Four NHL Draft Picks, Zero In on Forward DepthJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect