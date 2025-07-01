Clark County Kicks Off Fireworks Sales With Tough Safety Inspections

With the Fourth of July approaching, the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) started inspecting fireworks booths all around the county. CCFD would like to emphasize that even with so-called "safe and sane" fireworks, there is a safety aspect we should take into consideration. The fireworks meet criteria, including that they do not burn for too long, do not fly more than a foot during the firing or launch process, and do not create excessive sparks. Each approved item carries a distinct county seal.

"We test them out to make sure they don't burn too long, to make sure they don't fly higher than a foot, and they don't shoot sparks too high into the air," said CCFD Inspector Casillas. "We look for [the seal] right away when we come into the booth because this is the product we look for and actually inspect. If they're not inspected and approved by the county, we could have injuries to the public or injuries to children."

This year, CCFD inspectors will visit all 106 booths to verify the presence of proper safety signage, fire extinguishers, and the sale of only approved fireworks. Local nonprofits operate these booths, with proceeds often going toward community programs. Among the newcomers this year is Primetime Baseball, which is selling fireworks to raise money for families in need.

Despite the safety label, Casillas cautioned, "They could still cause fires. They can still injure a person." Vendors appreciate the oversight. "I want everything safe; I like to follow the rules," said Jeff Lyons, a booth operator. "Them coming over really helps."

Enforcement against illegal fireworks remains strict. Last year, Las Vegas Metro Police seized 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks and issued 229 citations. Any booth found selling unapproved items will face immediate closure, confiscation of the goods, and a $500 fine.