Four-Mile I-215 Project Brings Overnight Road Closures Starting June 29

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced impending lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 215 (I-215) due to a pavement preservation project. The project affects roughly four miles of roadway between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane, and consists of milling and paving, structural repairs, ADA improvements, upgrading traffic signals, and roadway lighting.

NDOT is working with Waze to keep drivers up-to-date on the work, but schedules are dependent on changes in weather and other unforeseen circumstances. Construction is anticipated to be done by winter 2025.

Eastbound I-215 will be reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Lane, with matching lane reductions in the westbound direction. From June 29 to July 2, nighttime lane reductions and ramp closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp closure details are as follows:

  • June 29–30: Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound I-215
  • June 30–July 1: Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215
  • July 1–2: Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 and southbound 
  • Airport Connector on-ramp to westbound I-215
  • July 2–3: Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard

Motorists are urged to use caution in construction zones and consider alternate routes to minimize delays.

