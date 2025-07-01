ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gatorade Drops Special Bottle to Celebrate WNBA Star Wilson’s 5,000-Point Milestone

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces hit a tremendous milestone on June 25 and became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points. Gatorade has announced…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces hit a tremendous milestone on June 25 and became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points. Gatorade has announced that to commemorate this achievement, a special, limited-edition squeeze bottle designed in collaboration with Wilson has been released.

The bottle features personalized components throughout: Wilson's favorite color, pink; a graphic of her signature jump shot; and a motivational phrase, "Good. Better. Best." Each detail is a representation of Wilson's journey and values, particularly her commitment to improvement and self-confidence.

"During my AAU days, I used to draw my jersey number on my Gatorade bottle," Wilson said in a statement. "Now, to have a Gatorade bottle that I designed and young girls everywhere can pick up and see themselves is surreal."

Only 5,000 of these limited bottles will be created, and they will be available exclusively through the Gatorade website. Fans should opt for drop notifications, as it will most likely sell out very quickly.

Wilson has expressed hope that the bottle will serve as a source of empowerment for young girls who look up to her. Her collaboration with Gatorade represents both a personal and cultural milestone, blending her athletic achievements with a broader message of inspiration.

A'ja WilsonSportsWNBA
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Fireworks sparklers fourth of July, Happy USA Independence Day Holiday, Celebration. Hands Holding Sparklers Fireworks with USA American Flag at sunset outdoor background. Concept 4th of July, Freedom
Local NewsClark County Kicks Off Fireworks Sales With Tough Safety InspectionsJennifer Eggleston
orange traffic barrels
Local NewsFour-Mile I-215 Project Brings Overnight Road Closures Starting June 29Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Vasily Podkolzin #92 of the Edmonton Oilers shoots against Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsGolden Knights Pick Up Four NHL Draft Picks, Zero In on Forward DepthJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect