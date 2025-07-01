GOGO Charters Expands Southwest Routes: $10 Buses Connect Vegas to LA & Phoenix by 2026

GOGO Charters has revealed major expansion in the Southwest, with Las Vegas being a vital market in the national network that they are growing. The company will develop four daily bus routes starting in 2026, connecting Las Vegas to both Los Angeles and Phoenix, with numerous pickup and drop-off points for enhanced convenience and accessibility.

The new routes will include service between the Las Vegas Convention Center Station and major destinations such as the Hyatt Place Ontario and the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Travelers heading to Phoenix will stop at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, with a Nevada-side stop at the Hilton Garden Inn Henderson.

This expansion follows GOGO Charters' recent growth in Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeastern United States, signaling its ongoing commitment to building a nationwide network of intercity and regional transportation.

“With frequent service across high-demand corridors, GOGO Charters aims to change the way people think about intercity and regional travel,” the company said in a news release.

The routes will be bi-directional and daily, with fares starting at less than $10. GOGO Charters says this is part of a bigger vision to provide more affordable and sustainable options than what you would typically find when traveling in heavily trafficked areas.