ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hoodie Allen Samples Jesse McCartney in New Song ‘Pretty Face’

Hoodie Allen returns with a nostalgic twist.

Kayla Morgan
Hoodie Allen performs at the "America Salutes You" Concert Honoring Military, Veterans, And Their Families at Rosemont Theatre on November 12, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment

It’s been a minute since Hoodie Allen had us all singing along to his 2014 collab “All About It” with Ed Sheeran. And if you’re wondering, “Wait, where has Hoodie Allen been?”—you’re not alone. But surprise: he never really left.

The rapper-singer has been steadily releasing music, touring, and posting updates on Instagram (like his engagement), including his recent EP "Buddy System" with Connor Price. But now, he’s aiming for your summer playlist with his brand-new single, “Pretty Face,” dropping July 4.

And here’s where things get interesting: the song samples Jesse McCartney’s 2004 teen dream anthem, “Beautiful Soul.”

A Beautiful Throwback

How did Hoodie go from modern hip-hop to mid-2000s nostalgia? It might’ve started with a TikTok. Earlier in 2024, Jesse McCartney appeared on the Zach Sang Show and mentioned wanting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Beautiful Soul.”

“I think it would be really fun to do something, either like an [interpretation] of the song, or like a remix of it of some kind,” Jesse said.

He even joked about trying to recruit artists for the idea, including Jack Harlow. According to Jesse, Jack laughed and said, “Dude, if I do another sample, I’m going to get kicked out of the music industry.” Just jokes, obviously. (Fun fact: Jack Harlow has sampled at least 41 songs according to WhoSampled, including hits like “First Class” and “Lovin on Me.”)

But Jesse also made it clear: he’d love to see the track reimagined through hip-hop or urban music. “It could be really fun,” he said.

Hoodie's Remix Era

Hoodie Allen must’ve been listening. In a TikTok teaser, he stitched Jesse’s interview and previewed a snippet of “Pretty Face,” captioning it: “What if 2004 and 2012 had a music baby?”

Loading TikTok...

The clip blends Hoodie’s signature sound with a catchy twist on the original “Beautiful Soul” chorus. It’s nostalgic, fun, and lowkey perfect for blasting at a July 4 barbecue.

Check out “Pretty Face” when it drops this Independence Day.

Loading TikTok...
Hoodie AllenJesse McCartney
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rod Stewart Dazzles at Glastonbury Comeback with a Knockout Show
MusicRod Stewart Dazzles at Glastonbury Comeback with a Knockout ShowLaura Adkins
Teddy Swims arrives at the Warner Music Brit awards after party at Claridges Hotel on March 01, 2025 in London, England.
MusicTeddy Swims Adds ‘Dad’ to His ResumeKayla Morgan
Genesis Star Phil Collins Applauds Ringo Starr’s Drumming Impact
MusicGenesis Star Phil Collins Applauds Ringo Starr’s Drumming ImpactLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect