Hoodie Allen Samples Jesse McCartney in New Song ‘Pretty Face’
Hoodie Allen returns with a nostalgic twist.
It’s been a minute since Hoodie Allen had us all singing along to his 2014 collab “All About It” with Ed Sheeran. And if you’re wondering, “Wait, where has Hoodie Allen been?”—you’re not alone. But surprise: he never really left.
The rapper-singer has been steadily releasing music, touring, and posting updates on Instagram (like his engagement), including his recent EP "Buddy System" with Connor Price. But now, he’s aiming for your summer playlist with his brand-new single, “Pretty Face,” dropping July 4.
And here’s where things get interesting: the song samples Jesse McCartney’s 2004 teen dream anthem, “Beautiful Soul.”
A Beautiful Throwback
How did Hoodie go from modern hip-hop to mid-2000s nostalgia? It might’ve started with a TikTok. Earlier in 2024, Jesse McCartney appeared on the Zach Sang Show and mentioned wanting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Beautiful Soul.”
“I think it would be really fun to do something, either like an [interpretation] of the song, or like a remix of it of some kind,” Jesse said.
He even joked about trying to recruit artists for the idea, including Jack Harlow. According to Jesse, Jack laughed and said, “Dude, if I do another sample, I’m going to get kicked out of the music industry.” Just jokes, obviously. (Fun fact: Jack Harlow has sampled at least 41 songs according to WhoSampled, including hits like “First Class” and “Lovin on Me.”)
But Jesse also made it clear: he’d love to see the track reimagined through hip-hop or urban music. “It could be really fun,” he said.
Hoodie's Remix Era
Hoodie Allen must’ve been listening. In a TikTok teaser, he stitched Jesse’s interview and previewed a snippet of “Pretty Face,” captioning it: “What if 2004 and 2012 had a music baby?”
The clip blends Hoodie’s signature sound with a catchy twist on the original “Beautiful Soul” chorus. It’s nostalgic, fun, and lowkey perfect for blasting at a July 4 barbecue.
Check out “Pretty Face” when it drops this Independence Day.