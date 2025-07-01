Love Island USA Watch Parties Happening In Vegas

Who's obssesed with Love Island?

America is fixated on "Love Island," a popular reality TV show pushing the envelope when it comes to dating show content.

The show's premise is a basic dating show at its core. However, there are twists and turns to this new hot show. The singles must "couple up" to prevent being eliminated. There are recouplings and public votes that further spice up the plot line. And to add on to this debauchery sundae, bombshells regularly arrive to shake things up. If you're left single, then you risk elimination.

From explosive drama to eyebrow-raising challenges (yes, we’re still recovering from the milk challenge), it’s easy to see why this show has everyone talking. It’s messy. It’s addictive. And it’s everything reality TV should be.

Here are some watch parties happening in Las Vegas for Love Island.

Blue Martini Lounge

Blue Martini is hosting back-to-back Love Island viewing parties this Thursday and Friday, starting at 6 PM each night. Guests can enjoy:

Happy Hour specials until the end of the show

until the end of the show $30 Love Towers for group sipping

for group sipping Signature Love Island-themed cocktails like the Huda Hurricane, Spicy Pepe, and Amaya Papaya

📍Town Square Las Vegas - 6605 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Citrus Grill & Lounge - Both Locations

Fans of Love Island USA can catch every steamy moment, dramatic recoupling, and bombshell twist live at Citrus — with two locations hosting weekly watch parties on Monday.

📍 Citrus Southwest

7315 W Warm Springs Rd, Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113

📞 Reservations: 702-701-8834

📍 Citrus Henderson

3440 St. Rose Pkwy, Suite 7, Henderson, NV 89052

📞 Reservations: 702-640-0011

PKWY Taverns - Multiple Locations

Every Thursday, PKWY District, PKWY Flamingo, and PKWY Centennial are turning up the heat with Love Island watch parties. Fans can enjoy island-inspired cocktails, raffle prizes, and all the villa drama on the big screen.

Perfect for groups looking to sip, gossip, and cheer on their favorite Islanders.

🌺 Love Island Community Watch Party at Ferguson's Downtown

Hosted by the LV Plant Collective, this cozy, community-style Love Island watch party is happening July 13 at 7 PM at Ferguson’s Downtown.

It’s a BYOD event (Bring Your Own Device), so don’t forget your laptop or tablet to stream the episode alongside fellow fans. Expect a relaxed atmosphere, island-themed vibes, and a fun crowd gathered under the stars.