Teddy Swims Adds ‘Dad’ to His Resume

Kayla Morgan
Teddy Swims arrives at the Warner Music Brit awards after party at Claridges Hotel on March 01, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for INEOS Automotive

Teddy Swims is officially a dad — and it sounds like he's loving it already.

The soulful singer, known for his powerful voice and emotional lyrics, announced the arrival of his baby boy with girlfriend Raiche Wright on Friday (June 27). Their son was born earlier in the week, on Monday (June 23). In true Teddy fashion, the post was heartfelt but simple. Alongside black-and-white photos of the couple holding their newborn’s tiny hand, he wrote: “We love you lil man.”

Wright also shared the joy on her Instagram Stories with a sweet close-up of the baby’s foot, saying,
“He’s perfect and my heart’s exploding.”

The couple first revealed they were expecting back in January with a cozy beachside photo. In it, Teddy had his hands on Wright’s baby bump as they cuddled on a lounge chair. “We can’t wait to meet you baby,” she captioned it.

According to PEOPLE, Teddy and Raiche first stepped out as a couple at a Grammys party in February 2024. Fans started buzzing, but things really picked up by May — that’s when Wright began joining Swims on tour. The pair sang duets onstage and posted adorable behind-the-scenes moments on social media, giving everyone a front-row seat to their growing bond.

Later that summer, Swims confirmed what fans were already guessing: they were officially a couple. From singing love songs together to welcoming a baby, it’s safe to say 2024 has been a life-changing year for both of them.

Congrats to the happy trio!

