Beyoncé Reunites With Viral ‘Husband’ During Show

Queen Bey gives a hilarious shout-out to her longtime “husband” fan, reigniting a decade-old viral moment on tour.

Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival with her hand on her hip wearing a white lace bodysuit and blonde hair looking right wearing dark red lipstick, Beyonce Vegas Residency Rumors After Cryptic Live Nation Teaser.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

During her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Washington, D.C., on July 4, Beyoncé took a moment mid-performance to acknowledge someone special in the crowd—a fan whose connection with her goes back over a decade.

“Come on Anthony. I see you, cousin. Husband,” she said with a smile as she approached the edge of the stage, recognizing Anthony Cosby, who held up a sign with his name on it. The brief exchange instantly reminded fans of their first interaction—one that became a viral moment in Beyoncé’s live show history.

The Moment That Started It All

In 2009, during her I Am… tour, Beyoncé asked an audience member for his name as she introduced “Say My Name.” Cosby stood out with his enthusiastic answer: “Anthony Cosby Hyphen Knowles.”

When Beyoncé jokingly asked if he was her cousin, Cosby confidently replied, “I’m your husband!”

The lighthearted exchange was included in the official live version of “Say My Name,” which has since earned over 21 million views on YouTube. It became a fan-favorite moment—and clearly, Beyoncé remembered.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by Beyoncé’s family either. Her mother, Tina Knowles, posted a photo of Cosby from the show on Instagram with the caption:

“Well!! My imagination son-in-law finally showed up again ( last Night ).” She added laughing and heart emojis, showing the long-running connection between Cosby and the Knowles family remains a fond memory.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour wraps up on July 26, with final shows at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. As the tour winds down, small personal moments like this one are a reminder of how deeply fans connect with the artist—and how those connections sometimes come full circle.

