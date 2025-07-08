ContestsEvents
Kelly Clarkson Pushes Back Vegas Residency Start Due to Voice Issues

Jennifer Eggleston
Kelly Clarkson has postponed the first two performances of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, originally scheduled for July 4 and 5 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The GRAMMY-winning artist cited vocal strain after intense rehearsals as the reason behind the last-minute decision.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLtSYHSptF4/

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," Clarkson wrote in a Friday post. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

Clarkson emphasized that the decision was made with both artistic integrity and long-term health in mind. "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong."

Studio Sessions, spanning 18 dates from July 4 through Nov. 15, is designed as an intimate, no-tracks, live showcase. Clarkson's previous residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Evening, held at Bakkt Theater in 2023 and 2024, earned widespread acclaim and sold-out performances, setting high expectations for her new series.

Ticket prices for the postponed shows ranged from $133 for balcony seating to more than $1,200 for premium resale options. Caesars Palace has confirmed that affected ticket holders may request a refund or retain their tickets for rescheduled dates, though no new dates have been announced.

Rescheduling is a broader trend in the entertainment industry, similar to how Adele's residency in Las Vegas in 2022 was pushed back for health reasons as well. Fans are applauding Clarkson for putting her health before what should be a spectacular residency.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
