Know Before You Go: 7 Essential Tips for Backstreet Boys at Sphere Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV. Backstreet Boys (winner – Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Album Artist of the Year and Albums Artist Duo/Group of the Year) at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc.

Remember when life was simpler? When mornings started with a spritz of Victoria’s Secret Pear perfume, a swipe of metallic eyeshadow, and the Backstreet Boys’ Millennium CD spinning in the car stereo?

Times have changed, but great music never goes out of style. Now, the Backstreet Boys are taking over the Sphere in Las Vegas, blending the magic of the early 2000s with cutting-edge technology. Get ready for a transformative experience that brings back the iconic boy band hysteria for everyone who grew up in the ’90s and 2000s, a night where nostalgia meets the future.

If you're going to the show, here are some essential tips that every tourist or local should know before hitting the show!

The Sphere Is Strict With Bags!

The Sphere is a strict “no bag” venue. Only small clutches, purses, or fanny packs no larger than 6” x 6” x 2” are allowed. Diaper bags and medical bags are exceptions, so leave the bulky backpacks at home! In fact, a clear fanny pack is your best bet.

2. Rideshare Drop-Off and Pick-Up Tips

Getting dropped off at the Sphere before the show is generally smooth, but expect some traffic and minor congestion as the area fills up. After the show, rideshare pick-ups can become a nightmare due to heavy crowds and long wait times. To avoid the hassle, plan to walk to nearby The Venetian for your pick-up. It’s just a short stroll and usually much less congested, helping you get back to your hotel faster and easier.

3. Enjoy the Sphere’s Exclusive “Pre-Show” Experience

Arrive early to fully immerse yourself in the Sphere’s incredible pre-show features. From jaw-dropping visuals to interactive displays, the venue offers a unique experience that sets the mood before the Backstreet Boys hit the stage. This is your chance to soak in the cutting-edge technology and hype up for the show with fellow fans.

4. Ladies, Score Free Entry to After-Parties at Top Vegas Clubs

If you want to keep the party going after the Backstreet Boys show, many of Las Vegas’ hottest clubs throw Backstreet Boys-themed after-parties. Ladies often get free entry by signing up on guest lists connected to the residency. Before the show, ask venue staff or check social media for official guest list details. Simply hop on Instagram or Facebook and visit the pages of clubs you’re interested in—like Encore Beach Club, TAO, Jewel, Omnia, Bue Martini, etc. You can message hosts directly to get your group added to a guest list. Plus, websites like No Cover Nightclubs offer free guest list services for a variety of Vegas clubs, so be sure to check those out too!

5. Experience the “Backstreet Boys Terminal” Fan Activation at The Venetian

To celebrate their Sphere residency and the release of their new album Millennium 2.0 dropping this Friday, the Backstreet Boys have teamed up with Vibee to create the immersive “Backstreet Boys Terminal” at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas — the only hotel connected to the Sphere. This airport-themed fan experience honors the band’s iconic Millennium album and global impact.n Open to the public starting July 10, admission is completely free, with exclusive perks for Vibee VIP pass holders.

6. There’s A LOT of Walking—Be Mindful of Heels

Between your hotel, rideshare spots, and exploring inside the Sphere, you’ll clock serious steps. Choose stylish yet comfortable shoes—you’ll thank yourself later!

7. Satisfy Your Late‑Night Cravings at Vegas’ Iconic Eateries

If hunger strikes after the show, check out these Vegas‑local favorites to satisfy your late‑night cravings.