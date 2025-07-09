Best Place to See Fall Colors in Nevada

It's so wild to think that the second the Fourth of July is over, it's time to start thinking about autumn and fall colors. Of course, not everybody follows this rule, but in general, as soon as the Fourth of July is over, stores start to usher in their back-to-school items and people start making fall vacation plans.

Making those fall vacation plans early is a good idea, because the best spots get booked well in advance. There are some areas of the country known for fall colors that get booked more than a year in advance, so it's always smart to plan early. Luckily, there are some spots in this state that are lovely for viewing fall colors. Now, one travel outlet is naming the best place to see fall colors in each state, including this one.

Where to See Fall Colors in the State

The crew at Smokey Mountains has put together a tally of the finest places to see fall colors in each U.S. state. "There’s perhaps nothing more magical than watching in awe as the leaves start changing colors each fall," they note in the feature. "As they move from green to yellow to orange to red, the brilliant array of hues seem to dance in the sunlight and take on a whole life of their own."

For Nevada, they love the Walker River State Recreation Area in Lyon County, which "features tons of autumn color all along the beautiful riverbanks." The publication adds that "to enjoy the prairie grasses, serviceberry trees, and other fall foliage to the fullest, you'll want to bring along your kayaks and paddle to your heart's content." It's really a lovely place to take in the fall colors.