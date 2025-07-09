ContestsEvents
Kevin Jonas Opens Up About Losing (Almost) Everything

What happens when your boy band breaks up and your bank account follows? Just ask Kevin Jonas. The oldest Jonas Brother recently shared how, after the Jonas Brothers split up…

What happens when your boy band breaks up and your bank account follows? Just ask Kevin Jonas. The oldest Jonas Brother recently shared how, after the Jonas Brothers split up in 2013, he didn’t just lose the spotlight—he almost lost everything.

Kevin, now appeared with his brothers Nickand Joe on the School of Greatness with Lewis Howes on July 7. That’s when he dropped the mic—not to perform, but to get real about money mistakes and second chances.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” Kevin said.

Lewis Howes was shocked and asked if he really meant almost all of it. “Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left,” Kevin replied.

Bad Deals and Hard Lessons

So what happened? Kevin explained that about nine years ago, he got involved in real estate and other ventures, but…

“Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying,” he said, keeping the details vague but the regret clear.

Though he didn’t spill all the beans, Kevin admitted the experience was painful—but also educational.

“I learned a lot of lessons,” he said. “Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together.”

The Comeback That Changed Everything

The Jonas Brothers originally rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits, tours, and Disney stardom. But in 2013, it all came to a halt. As Nick Jonas once told Z100,

“When it ended it was not good… it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.”

While Nick and Joe focused on solo music and acting, Kevin went full entrepreneur. He launched a company called The Blu Market to help social media influencers, got into tech startups, and even helped create a restaurant-finding app called Yood.

Still, it wasn’t until their 2019 reunion—announced in style on The Late Late Show with James Corden—that Kevin got a real fresh start. The band’s new album, Happiness Begins, and their Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, helped them reconnect, not just with fans, but with each other.

“[It] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back,” Kevin said about making the documentary. “So for us, it worked out in a good way.”

From Rock Bottom to Rock Stars Again

Kevin’s story is a reminder that even teen idols can hit rock bottom—and come back stronger. Whether you're managing millions or your allowance, it's a good idea to know who you’re doing business with. And sometimes, the best comebacks are the ones you never saw coming.

