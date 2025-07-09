This Day in Top 40 History: July 9

July 9th has been packed with unforgettable moments in Top 40 history. From the rise of genre-blending stars to industry shakeups that changed how we hear and share music, this date has seen it all. Whether it's chart-topping hits or behind-the-scenes turning points, July 9th has helped shape the sound of popular music in big ways.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A number of artists reached major milestones on July 9th:

1983: The Police were No. 1 with “Every Breath You Take,” a haunting ballad that would go on to become one of the most played songs in radio history.

Cultural Milestones

Some of July 9th's chart moments also reflected major shifts in musical taste and culture.

1977: Donna Summer's “I Feel Love” was climbing the charts with a groundbreaking electronic sound. It laid the foundation for modern dance and EDM.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few July 9th moments in the studio and on stage made lasting impressions:

1985: Buzz was building for Live Aid. On July 9th, the world was watching as artists like Queen and Madonna prepared for one of the biggest concerts of all time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Beyond the music, July 9th also had key shifts in how the business side of the industry worked.

1999: Napster was launched. File sharing was about to shake the music world — changing how fans accessed songs and how artists got paid.

