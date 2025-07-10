Kelly Clarkson Called a ‘Flake’ by Blinsided Staffers Amid Vegas Residency Cancellation

“Flake” is not a word you would usually associate with American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson. But there are reports that Clarkson’s team of staffers have been calling the singer and TV host by this nickname out of frustration. Her staff were allegedly left blindsided by her sudden decision to cancel a scheduled Las Vegas residency show just hours before showtime.

The pop superstar was set to perform her much awaited Vegas residency. But behind the scenes, the vibe was anything but harmonious, with some of the staff speculating there’s more to what Clarkson is letting on.

Kelly Clarkson Canceling Her Shows

Some of her staffers who were also working hard on the show expressed their frustration with the Daily Mail (via the New York Post). They told the outlet, “She’s the sweetest woman in show business. And not to be mean, but she’s being a flake. I’m sorry, but that’s how it feels. She’s being flaky. And that’s very hard to be in business with.”

They added that her reasons are making them crazy: “She’s all in on the talk show, then she’s not, then she is again. She’s performing in Vegas, now she’s not. It’s her voice. It’s personal issues.”

Reports circulated that the reason for Clarkson pulling the plug on her first two shows is voice-related. Something her staff members shed some light on: “She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords, and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before. She cannot risk damaging her cords further — she’s on thin ice.”

“Utterly Disrespectful”

Perhaps what irked the staffers the most is that they found out about the show’s cancellation on social media and were not given a heads up, according to The Sun. An insider revealed: “Everyone working behind the scenes was in complete shock. They woke up Friday expecting a normal day of work and began their day like always. It wasn't until hours into the work day everyone was told the news. A lot of the crew found out on social media which is utterly disrespectful.”