A’ja Wilson Hurts Wrist as Liberty Beat Aces 87-78

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson suffered a right wrist injury during a July 8 matchup against the New York Liberty. This blow could have lasting consequences for the defending WNBA champions. Wilson, who scored only one point in the first half, exited the game midway through the second quarter.

Despite the injury, she remained on the floor for several minutes to avoid fouling and sending New York to the line. "She didn't want us to play defense without having to hit anybody for 4 1/2 minutes. That's was what she was thinking," head coach Becky Hammon said. "Big picture, our season is bigger than one game. We want to make sure she's good to go."

Wilson's absence was felt on both ends. "Obviously, she changes the whole dynamic on both ends of the floor for us," Hammon added. "You can't replace her for sure — not (with) one person, two or even three or four."

The Aces led 42-40 at halftime, but the Liberty pulled ahead late, holding Las Vegas scoreless after a final bucket with 5:41 remaining. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 19 points and emphasized Wilson's impact: "We know she's the heart and soul of this team. She has our back every night."

New York's Sabrina Ionescu delivered 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, helping secure the 90-82 victory. The win marked the Liberty's sixth straight over the Aces and improved their record to 13-6, while Las Vegas dropped to 9-10.

The Liberty played without Natasha Cloud, Jonquel Jones, and Isabelle Harrison due to injuries, but still found success. Coach Sandy Brondello praised the team's effort and hustle, crediting their strong second-half defense.