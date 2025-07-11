Bellagio Debuts First-Ever Yacht Experience With New Carbone Restaurant

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: BTS fans take cell phone photos as The Fountains of Bellagio welcome BTS to Las Vegas with a new fountain show on April 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority)

Bellagio is introducing the first yacht experience on its world-famous lake, allowing guests to sail through the scenic water of the lake and see the iconic Fountains at Bellagio from a new view. This is the first time the fountains can be viewed from the lake itself, which provides a live option alongside Bellagio's magnificent restaurant views.

The luxury boating experience centers on a 33-foot Riva Aquariva — an Italian-crafted mini yacht known for its elegance and performance. While exact hospitality elements are still under development, the ride is likely to feature refined service touches. "It's one thing to watch the Fountains at Bellagio from the table. It's another to sail past them on your way to it," said a spokesperson per the Vegas Eater.

This announcement coincides with the upcoming debut of Carbone Riviera, a seafood-focused fine dining restaurant from Major Food Group (MFG) and MGM Resorts International. Opening this fall in the former Picasso space, Carbone Riviera will offer sweeping views of the fountains and exclusive yacht access as part of its elevated experience. The restaurant will feature a coastal menu crafted by MFG's Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, spotlighting Dungeness crab, oysters, langoustines, sea urchins, and signature pasta dishes, such as spicy rigatoni vodka and lobster pasta.

Carbone Riviera will be MFG's Las Vegas addition to Parm and Sadelle's, both at the Bellagio. It will also join the famed lakefront dining at Bellagio, which includes Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Prime Steakhouse, Julian Serrano's Lago, and Le Cirque.