Big Concert Shakeups in Vegas: Heart Makes Comeback, Kelly Clarkson Pulls Out, Boy Bands Eye Reunion
Kelly Clarkson and Heart each made headlines in Las Vegas this week, announcing sudden changes to their respective residencies. Clarkson postponed the first two shows of her highly anticipated “Studio…
Kelly Clarkson and Heart each made headlines in Las Vegas this week, announcing sudden changes to their respective residencies. Clarkson postponed the first two shows of her highly anticipated “Studio Sessions” residency at Caesars Palace due to vocal strain, with the decision announced just 90 minutes before showtime.
“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars.” Fans who had already parked for the event reportedly faced full parking fees, even if they left immediately after the cancellation was announced.
Meanwhile, legendary rock band Heart has announced its return to the stage after lead singer Ann Wilson underwent emergency cancer surgery late last year. The group rescheduled their previously postponed December 15, 2024, show at Fontainebleau Las Vegas to February 28, 2025, and unveiled three new fall dates at the venue's BleauLive Theater on November 12, 14, and 15.
“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” commented guitarist Nancy Wilson in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders, and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…” Tickets go on sale July 11, with special guests Cheap Trick joining the bill.
Elsewhere on the Strip, New Kids on the Block continued their run at Park MGM with surprise appearances from Backstreet Boys members Howie Dorough and AJ McLean. The groups delivered a lighthearted comedy segment and teased the idea of a future co-headlining tour, potentially the first since their joint NKOTBSB tour in 2012.