Things To Do in Las Vegas: July 11-July 13

Las Vegas is packed with standout events this weekend. Don't miss Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Lil Wayne at Zouk Nightclub, or the NBA Legends Dinner presented by Kendall-Jackson Wines. With Kelly Clarkson, Sneaker Con, and comedians also in the mix, the city offers something unforgettable for every kind of fan.

NBA Legends Dinner Presented by Kendall-Jackson Wines

What: An exclusive dinner with an NBA legend

When: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Where: Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Cost: $599

The NBA Legends Dinner presented by Kendall-Jackson Wines offers a one-of-a-kind evening with an NBA icon in an exclusive, intimate setting. You'll enjoy a chef-driven, all-inclusive meal paired with Kendall-Jackson wines while listening to unforgettable stories and engaging directly with a basketball legend. With limited seating and a curated guest list, the event offers a rare opportunity to connect with past greats, including Derek Fisher, Gary Payton, and Shawn Marion. Please note: This add-on does not include admission to the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League.

Lil Wayne

What: Live music with Lil Wayne

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. Where: Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $36.05

Lil Wayne is set to electrify Las Vegas with a high-energy performance at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. As part of his ongoing "Tha Carter VI Tour," he'll bring his iconic flow and dynamic stage presence to this cutting-edge, state‑of‑the‑art venue. The show promises an immersive nightlife experience from the opening beat to the final encore. It features explosive lighting, immersive sound, and VIP bottle‑service options. Lil Wayne's appearance is a major highlight of his summer tour, making this a must‑see night if you're a hip‑hop fan seeking big-city energy.

NAS ILLMATIC: LIVE with the Las Vegas Philharmonic

What: Live music with Nas and the Las Vegas Philharmonic

When: Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available)

Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available) Where: Encore Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas, 3121 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Encore Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas, 3121 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $94

Hip-hop icon Nas brings his legendary catalog to life in a special concert series with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. From his groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic,” to the GRAMMY-winning “King's Disease” and the acclaimed “Magic” trilogy, Nas has shaped the genre with poetic depth and cultural impact. With 16 GRAMMY nominations and over a dozen influential albums, his legacy continues to evolve.

Other Events

The Las Vegas weekend guide for July 11-13, 2025, continues with many more exciting events: