Two Las Vegas Pizza Joints Make Top 50 List in U.S. for 2025

The revered Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of the best pizzerias in the United States for 2025, and two Las Vegas pizzerias made the list. Pizza Rock, co-founded by multi-World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani, was ranked No. 33. The guide's citation praised his unparalleled range and technical mastery: "From classic Neapolitan pizza to Detroit and New York Style, all coordinated by Tony Gemignani, perhaps the most versatile pizza maker in the world capable of switching from one style to another with passion and expertise."

Pizza Rock, which opened in the fall of 2013 in downtown Las Vegas, has consistently ranked among the top pizzerias nationally, with its 2025 ranking improving from No. 28 the previous year.

Also recognized is Double Zero Pie & Pub in the city's Chinatown neighborhood, landing at No. 43 on this year's list, up from No. 45 in 2024. Opened in 2023 and led by fellow World Pizza Champion Michael Vakneen, Double Zero has quickly established itself for its contemporary approach to Neapolitan-style pies.

"In the Chinatown neighborhood, Michael Vakneen has managed to make his style appreciated, which takes a clear inspiration from contemporary Neapolitan style, but with its own identity," the award citation noted, singling out the signature eggplant caponata pie with tomato sauce, fior di latte cheese, golden tomatoes, olive tapenade, and chives.

The 50 Top Pizza list is put together by anonymous visits and extensive reviews assessing not only the pizza but also the setting, service, and drinks. The guide ranks pizzerias in the U.S. as well as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Among global contenders, New York's Una Pizza Napoletana and San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana continue to receive high international praise.