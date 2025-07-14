Kelly Clarkson Apologized for Her Las Vegas Residency Show Delay

Just 90 minutes before her planned July 4 debut at Caesars Palace, Kelly Clarkson cancelled. She admitted that rehearsals and preparation for the residency took a toll on her voice. However, her cancellation did not sit well with the fans and her staff members, who started calling her a “flake” out of frustration.

Kelly Clarkson Addressed Cancellation

The New York Post reported that Clarkson apologized to fans for the show’s cancellation. During the July 11 show, the “Because of You” singer said, “It took me a minute. I’m so sorry. I know some of y’all had tickets for last weekend’s shows. I’m so sorry. We can’t help our bodies sometimes. You know, we get sick, and that happens.”

She continued, “But thank y’all for showing up. We are so excited. This is my favorite residency – my favorite show I’ve ever put together, because I love being in the studio. That’s where this whole idea came from.”

In an Instagram post, Clarkson announced why she had to delay the show. The singer slash TV host wrote, “We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.”

She added that she wanted “the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

A Flake?

However, her staff members are singing a different tune about the cancellation. They claimed that the American Idol alum did not inform them, and they only found out on social media. This led to them calling her a “flake.” They said in an interview with the NY Post, “She’s the sweetest woman in show business. And not to be mean, but she’s being a flake. I’m sorry, but that’s how it feels. She’s being flaky. And that’s very hard to be in business with.”