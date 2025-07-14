ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Opens Cooling Centers as Heat Wave Hits Valley

Clark County officials have opened cooling centers and expanded access to local libraries in response to yet another increase in extreme summer temperatures to protect vulnerable residents around the Las…

Jennifer Eggleston
thermometer maxed out against sweltering hot sun signifying all time hottest temperature in las vegas

Shade, sun screen and water is all well and good, but an all time hottest temperature of 120 degrees is torture.

lamyai via iStock/Getty Images Plus

Clark County officials have opened cooling centers and expanded access to local libraries in response to yet another increase in extreme summer temperatures to protect vulnerable residents around the Las Vegas area. These services will be open until Wednesday, July 16, to provide indoor relief from the saturating heat.

"The cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat," a Clark County spokesperson stated.

Officials emphasize that these locations are designed to support all individuals at risk during high-temperature periods, especially those without access to air conditioning or permanent shelter. The sites provide short-term protection for individuals and families.

The cooling stations include specified public buildings and libraries around the county, with hours varying by location, and often by day. Residents are encouraged to check hours of availability in advance, to stay hydrated, limit exposure to the sun, and check on at-risk neighbors when there is an elevated risk.

For updated details, including a complete list of locations and operating hours, residents can visit helphopehome.org, the community's centralized resource for services supporting people experiencing homelessness.

This week's forecast predicts temperatures reaching well above 110 degrees, prompting regional health officials to urge caution and utilize the available cooling infrastructure.

