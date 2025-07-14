Verses, Videos & Vibes: Our Favorite Drake and Justin Bieber Moments

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
/Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center // Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If Canada ever launched a pop culture dream team, Drake and Justin Bieber would be the captains for many. They may not have dozens of tracks together, but when they do join forces—on music, on screen, or social media—it’s always a moment. Here’s a fun look at every time Drake and Bieber linked up.

“Right Here”: Their First Official Collab

Their first real musical collaboration came on Justin Bieber’s album Believe. The track "Right Here", featuring Drake, blends smooth R&B vibes with a soft hip-hop edge.

“You say I'm not the same, baby I get it / I'm addicted to your love, I'm affected” — Drake on “Right Here”

Even cooler? Drake joined Bieber onstage during the Believe Tour in Toronto to perform it live in front of a hometown crowd. Fans were not ready.

“Popstar” Music Video: Bieber Plays Drake

When DJ Khaled dropped the song "Popstar" in 2020 featuring Drake, fans expected a flashy video from the 6 God himself. Instead, they got Justin Bieber lip-syncing Drake’s verses in a wild mansion party video. Why? Drake “couldn’t make the shoot” and called in a favor.

“You know how life goes... I’m just too busy,” — Drake at the start of the video

It’s full of Ferraris, friends, and flexing—plus a surprise cameo from Hailey Bieber. At the end, Justin “wakes up,” and the whole thing turns out to be a dream.

Social Media Shoutouts & Support

These two have kept the love going online for years:

In 2010, Drake performed with Bieber at the Juno Awards. In 2011, Bieber didn't attend the Juno Awards due to touring at that time. But he did appear on the broadcast by taking part in a pre-taped skit with Drake, who was the Juno Awards' host that year.

In 2015, Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself in the studio on Instagram, quoting a Drake line that said, "Y'all better not come to my studio with that fake s--- -drake (calm down it's just a drake line lol)," sending fans into detective mode about a new song (nothing dropped… yet).

In 2020, Justin gave Drake a shoutout on Instagram while vibing to "Toosie Slide."

But things got really interesting in spring of 2025, when Justin posted an open call on Instagram:

“Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

The post went viral fast, getting thousands of replies from fans and artists alike. But the most surprising comment came from none other than Drake:

“I DM’d but no reply.”

Fans weren’t sure if he was joking or throwing light shade. Some even speculated it was a clapback, since Justin had reportedly unfollowed Drake around the same time.

Unreleased Collabs? Maybe…

Fans still hope there’s more in the vault. While nothing official dropped, the possibility always lingers. Could there be a secret song? Maybe a last-minute feature? The suspense is real.

Drake and Justin Bieber might not team up often, but when they do, it hits. Their Canadian connection, their superstar energy, and their moments together—on songs, in videos, or just hyping each other up online—show the respect and fun they share.

Now we wait (and hope) for the next time they join forces. We’re ready.

