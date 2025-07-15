Bruno Mars Jokes About Debt Rumors at BLACKPINK Show
Bruno Mars has jokes — and they’re nearly as flashy as his gold suits. The singer made a surprise appearance at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 13, where he joined…
Bruno Mars has jokes — and they’re nearly as flashy as his gold suits.
The singer made a surprise appearance at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 13, where he joined BLACKPINK’s Rosé onstage during her DEADLINE World Tour stop in Los Angeles. The duo performed their hit “APT.,” and the crowd lost it.
But Mars didn’t stop the show onstage — he kept the fun going online the next day. On Instagram, he posted a video of himself sprinting onto the confetti-covered stage, grinning ear to ear. His caption? “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!! 🥳.”
That playful line seemed to wink at a headline-making rumor from earlier this year. In March 2024, NewsNation reported that a source claimed MGM Resorts “basically own[ed]” Mars due to him allegedly owing over $50 million in gambling debt from his Las Vegas residency.
But MGM Resorts International shut the rumors down fast. In a statement to PEOPLE, the company said:
“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers… Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”
They added that their partnership with Mars is built on “mutual respect” and continues to “create unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
And it sounds like Mars isn’t bothered at all. When asked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2023 if he wanted to clear up the gossip, Mars replied:
“Absolutely not! I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that.”
So while Mars may not owe millions to a casino, he definitely knows how to cash in on a good story — and turn it into a punchline.