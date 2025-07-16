Ariana Grande and Josh Gad Join ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ Movie
Dr. Seuss’s beloved book gets a musical animated makeover, starring Ariana Grande and Josh Gad.
Ariana Grande and Josh Gad are officially on board for the animated feature Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, based on Dr. Seuss’s classic 1990 book. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, in collaboration with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Bad Robot, announced the casting on Instagram, writing:
“@arianagrande & @joshgad – Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Directed by @jonmchu, with original songs by @PasekandPaul. Coming to IMAX in 2028🎈”
Directed by Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians) and co-directed by Jill Culton (Abominable), the film is scheduled to premiere in IMAX on March 17, 2028. The screenplay was adapted by Rob Lieber, and J.J. Abrams and Gregg Taylor will produce for Bad Robot.
One of Dr. Seuss’s most widely cherished works, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! takes readers on a metaphorical journey through life’s challenges and opportunities. The protagonist—often read as a stand-in for the reader—faces both triumphs and setbacks, with encouragement to keep moving forward.
According to Deadline, the book reached number one on The New York Times Best-Selling Fiction Hardcover list upon its release, a rare feat that made Seuss one of the few authors to top both the fiction and nonfiction charts—a distinction shared with the likes of John Steinbeck and James Patterson.
The film will include original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriting duo behind La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman.
A Look at the Cast’s Upcoming Work
Grande is returning as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, due out November 21, following her Oscar-nominated performance in the first installment. She is also set to star in the next Meet the Parents sequel alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.
Gad will appear in Amazon’s Spaceballs sequel, which he is also producing, as well as Paramount’s Adulthood and Disney’s Frozen 3.
Both actors are represented by CAA. Grande is also with Good World Management and Myman Greenspan Fox, while Gad is repped by Range Media Partners and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.
With acclaimed directors, top-tier talent, and one of Seuss’s most iconic stories at the center, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is shaping up to be a major animated event.