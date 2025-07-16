The Weeknd Packs 65,000 Fans into Las Vegas Show, Drops Hints About Name Change

The Weeknd delivered a magnificent visual and emotional example in Las Vegas as he made a stop on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to entertain thousands of fans. The stage features approximately 40 songs from his all-time number one albums, as well as some of his After Hours and Dawn FM albums, and other fan-favorite songs from the past. The elaborate production featured 30 masked dancers, immersive lighting effects, and a towering 24-foot chrome sculpture created by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, which created an atmosphere of futuristic spectacle and drama.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL0LIdESxS3/

There is growing speculation that this may be The Weeknd's final tour under that stage name, as he has previously hinted at transitioning back to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye. But at the Las Vegas show, he once again confirmed his image as The Weeknd, making it clear that he is committed to being The Weeknd, the person who received global recognition and success. In one of the most vulnerable moments of the evening, he changed the lyrics of his song "Faith" to acknowledge a new purpose, a new faith, linked to his addiction, personal problems, and thanked Nevada for allowing him to redeem himself.

During The Weeknd's concert, he continuously connected with his audience by reflecting on himself and recognizing when someone had a birthday. During the concert, he removed his mask on stage, drawing an emotional reaction from the crowd of 65,000. It showed once again that he was in a position of vulnerability, yet it also demonstrated that he was defining his identity as an evolving artist.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLyLaTApTIJ/