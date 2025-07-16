The Weeknd Packs 65,000 Fans into Las Vegas Show, Drops Hints About Name Change

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 01: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

The Weeknd delivered a magnificent visual and emotional example in Las Vegas as he made a stop on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to entertain thousands of fans. The stage features approximately 40 songs from his all-time number one albums, as well as some of his After Hours and Dawn FM albums, and other fan-favorite songs from the past.  The elaborate production featured 30 masked dancers, immersive lighting effects, and a towering 24-foot chrome sculpture created by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, which created an atmosphere of futuristic spectacle and drama.

There is growing speculation that this may be The Weeknd's final tour under that stage name, as he has previously hinted at transitioning back to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye. But at the Las Vegas show, he once again confirmed his image as The Weeknd, making it clear that he is committed to being The Weeknd, the person who received global recognition and success. In one of the most vulnerable moments of the evening, he changed the lyrics of his song "Faith" to acknowledge a new purpose, a new faith, linked to his addiction, personal problems, and thanked Nevada for allowing him to redeem himself.

During The Weeknd's concert, he continuously connected with his audience by reflecting on himself and recognizing when someone had a birthday. During the concert, he removed his mask on stage, drawing an emotional reaction from the crowd of 65,000. It showed once again that he was in a position of vulnerability, yet it also demonstrated that he was defining his identity as an evolving artist.

In a heartfelt expression of appreciation, he credited Las Vegas for its influence on his creative process and success, saying, "If it wasn't for Las Vegas, there'd be no 'After Hours," underscoring the city's significance to his artistry. He also assured fans that Las Vegas would remain a key destination in all future tours, reinforcing his enduring connection to the entertainment capital.

