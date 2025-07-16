This Day in Top 40 History: July 16

On July 16, 2007, The White Stripes played the shortest gig in history in Newfoundland during the Canadian leg of their tour. It consisted of a single C# note and a single cymbal crash. That show was just one of many industry-shaping events that occurred on July 16. Keep reading to learn more Top 40 history from July 16.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These albums and hit singles were highlighted on July 16:

1977: Barry Manilow disrupted Fleetwood Mac's dominance on the Billboard 200 chart with his album Barry Manilow/Live. It held the No. 1 spot for a week before Fleetwood Mac reclaimed the position.

Barry Manilow disrupted Fleetwood Mac's dominance on the Billboard 200 chart with his album Barry Manilow/Live. It held the No. 1 spot for a week before Fleetwood Mac reclaimed the position. 2000: Coldplay topped the charts in the U.K. with the album Parachutes. This moody debut album is full of singles that are still iconic today.

Coldplay topped the charts in the U.K. with the album Parachutes. This moody debut album is full of singles that are still iconic today. 2011: "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO shot to No. 1 on the charts. The song's accompanying music video and dance trend contributed to the song's 6-week stint at the top.

Cultural Milestones

On July 16, artists left their mark on music history, including:

1955: A young Elvis Presley debuted on the U.S. charts with his cover of "Baby, Let's Play House."

A young Elvis Presley debuted on the U.S. charts with his cover of "Baby, Let's Play House." 1983: For the first time since 1965, half of the songs on the U.S. Top 40 were by British artists. At No. 1 was "Every Breath You Take" by The Police.

For the first time since 1965, half of the songs on the U.S. Top 40 were by British artists. At No. 1 was "Every Breath You Take" by The Police. 2022: After season four of Stranger Things, "Master of Puppets" by Metallica and "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush land in the Top 40. Both songs debuted in the 80s, but the hit TV series gave them a second life.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These influential recordings and jaw-dropping performances happened on July 16:

1962: The Beach Boys signed with Capitol Records. The band's first hit under the new management was "Surfin' Safari," which peaked at No. 14.

The Beach Boys signed with Capitol Records. The band's first hit under the new management was "Surfin' Safari," which peaked at No. 14. 1967: Legendary musicians Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Eric Anderson performed at the Newport Folk Festival.

Legendary musicians Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Eric Anderson performed at the Newport Folk Festival. 1969: As The Beatles recorded “Abbey Road,” they also worked on two George Harrison songs. The singles, "Here Comes the Sun" and "Something," would become very successful.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From record-breaking soundtracks to uncomfortable scenarios, these moments from July 16 track changes from the music industry over the years:

1994: The soundtrack to The Lion King started a nine-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The soundtrack also won three GRAMMY Awards.

The soundtrack to The Lion King started a nine-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The soundtrack also won three GRAMMY Awards. 1996: Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries accepted an undisclosed settlement due to a London newspaper falsely reporting that she appeared on stage without undergarments.

Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries accepted an undisclosed settlement due to a London newspaper falsely reporting that she appeared on stage without undergarments. 2012: A U.K. company conducted a poll to determine the region's favorite No. 1 single. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen took the top spot, 37 years after it was released.