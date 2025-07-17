Baby on Board: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Are Expecting Their First Child

ContestsEvents
Pete Davidson is ready for his biggest role yet: dad.

According to multiple reports, the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, model and actress Elsie Hewitt. The exciting news comes just two months after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City.

Their relationship has been going strong—and public—since then. Just earlier this month, Hewitt shared a peek into their summer fun, posting photos of the pair snuggled up during a lake trip and celebrating the Fourth of July. One shot showed Davidson giving Hewitt a sweet kiss on the cheek while they sat on a boat, and in another, the funnyman was spotted rowing across the water like a pro.

Davidson and Hewitt started dating eight months after his split from Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. Hewitt, who appeared in the film Turnt, has mostly kept things private, but the couple’s low-key posts and rare appearances have shown their growing bond.

And while this may come as a surprise to fans, Davidson has been open about his hopes to become a dad. On Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022, he got real about his future.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” Davidson said, calling fatherhood his “dream.”

“It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he added. “I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Looks like that chapter is finally here. Congrats to Pete and Elsie!

