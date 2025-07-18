🍎 Aimee + Shawn’s Teacher Wish List Challenge
Help Us Stock Classrooms for Local Teachers!
Teachers give so much — often dipping into their own pockets to make sure their students have what they need. That’s why Aimee + Shawn want to give back with our Teacher Wish List Challenge!
We're spotlighting amazing local Clark County educators and helping get their Amazon Wish Lists filled — with help from YOU!
📅 Submissions Open: July 18–26 Midnight
Are you a teacher? Here’s how to get involved:
- Upload a photo of yourself
- Write a short bio about your teaching career
- Share your Amazon Wish List for the 2025–2026 school year
Once submitted, we’ll feature your profile right here on this page — and give you a shoutout on the air and across our socials. 💥
- Dates of Contests: 7/18 - 815
- How winners are selected: Teachers (or someone nominating a teacher) must complete the submission form and include a headshot, short biography, and a link to their Amazon Wish List. Entries must be submitted by July 26, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. PT to be eligible for selection.
- When the winner is selected: Winners will begin to be selected and featured starting July 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. PT. Featured teachers will continue to be highlighted throughout the contest period.
- How many times a person can enter: All eligible teachers who enter by the deadline will be featured on the contest page with their photo, biography, and Amazon Wish List link. A select number of teachers will also be highlighted on-air and on 102.7 VGS’s social media platforms. The number of winners featured will be determined based on total entries received.
- One entry per teacher. Teachers may either enter themselves or be nominated by someone else — not both. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. Open to teachers in the Las Vegas area and surrounding communities.
- Prize Description: Featured placement on our contest webpage, recognition on-air by Aimee + Shawn, and social media shoutouts to help fulfill Amazon Wish Lists.
- Prize Value: Non-cash promotional value; varies by level of exposure.
- Prize Provided By: Beasley Media Group, 102.7 VGS