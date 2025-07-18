Scooter Braun Clears the Air on Taylor Swift’s Fan Speculated Revenge Track

ContestsEvents
Scooter Braun is addressing the rumors — and setting the record straight. In a new interview, the music executive responded to speculation that Taylor Swift’s Midnights track “Vigilante S—” was…

Scooter Braun is addressing the rumors — and setting the record straight.

In a new interview, the music executive responded to speculation that Taylor Swift’s Midnights track “Vigilante S---” was aimed at him and referenced his divorce from entrepreneur Yael Cohen. The timing and lyrics led many fans to assume the song took a direct shot at Braun, but he says that’s not the case.

“No, because I talk to Yael every day,” Braun said in a July 17 interview on the QUESTION EVERYTHING podcast with host Danielle Robay.

“My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff. We don’t even call each other ex. That’s like my partner, that’s the mother of my children.”

The Lyrics That Sparked Speculation

In “Vigilante S---,” Swift sings:

“She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from? / Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife. / And she looks so pretty, driving in your Benz / Lately she’s been dressing for revenge.”

Since the song dropped shortly after Braun’s divorce was finalized in 2022, fans speculated Swift was referencing a fictional (or real) alliance between her and Cohen.

Braun says that interpretation doesn’t reflect reality.

“I have a tattoo on my finger that says ‘same team’ after my divorce because she and I are on the same team for life,” he said. “That’s what we say to each other. So no, I never thought that was about us. She never thought it was about us, and everyone else kind of feeding into the fire… Great strategy move, but nah.”

Reflecting on the Divorce

Braun also opened up about how the divorce impacted him personally, beyond the headlines.

“No one in my family had ever been divorced,” he shared. “At that time, I had built up this foundation of Scooter because I didn’t think Scott was strong enough. I didn’t know that yet.”

He admitted he had placed his sense of self-worth in external achievements — success, family, image — and felt lost when those things changed.

“So having the perfect career, the perfect wife, the perfect life, the kids, the success — I thought that made me worthy of love. And it wasn’t until our marriage came apart and I couldn’t fix it. I felt like a failure.”

Still, he called the experience a turning point.

“It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” Braun said. “The ups and downs of artist life, the Taylor stuff — none of that actually affected me. Losing my marriage affected me.”

While the track’s lyrics continue to be debated among fans, Braun made it clear that for him and Yael Cohen, there’s no drama — just mutual respect, shared family, and the decision to stay on the “same team.”

