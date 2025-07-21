Nick Carter Drops “Searchlight” Music Video Following Album’s Rise

The latest music video for "Searchlight" hit screens this week. The track comes from Nick Carter's Love Life Tragedy album.

"I was blown away that it went No. 1. I just couldn't believe it. I didn't expect it, so it was a pleasant surprise," said Carter during his chat at The Sphere, as reported by Digital Journal.

He went on explaining, "As it was happening, I was kind of questioning 'who really cares?' and it was a great feeling to know that I had worked so hard on something for so many years and that it was resonating with people, and they were enjoying it. That's all I could have asked for."

With the album's success, Carter launched a limited-time offer. Fans can pick from six different sets through October 10. Each one comes with vinyl tracks, a comic book, and a digital EP. The packages support the Kids Mental Health Foundation.

Speaking about the collection, he admitted, "I can only imagine if people will like it and enjoy it, but I like collecting things, it would be fun."

When asked about his favorite tracks in the new album, the "As Long as You Love Me" singer picked five: "Wild Heart," "Searchlight," "Hey Kid," "Hurts to Love You," and "Made for Us." "Every single song tells a story, and every single song has its own meaning," he expressed.

This fall, he has two solo shows scheduled in Illinois. Music lovers can see him on October 11 in Des Plaines, then on October 12 in St. Charles. His Who I Am Tour setlist mixes his new songs with past hits.

Meanwhile, The Sphere in Las Vegas now hosts the Backstreet Boys. Nick is currently back with his Backstreet Boys members on a residency that will run till August 24. Since July 11, crowds have sung along to "I Want It That Way," danced to "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," and rocked out to "Larger Than Life" during these shows.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity and I'm grateful to put on a show that only The Sphere could do. So we are really proud of that," Carter said about the Vegas run.