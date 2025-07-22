Kelly Clarkson on Why She Remains Single: ‘Dating Can Be Very Difficult’

Stars, they really are just like us! Kelly Clarkson, who’s currently doing her Las Vegas residency, got real on why she’s still single after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson: “Dating Can Be Very Difficult”

In a video shared to TikTok during the singer-TV host’s Studio Sessions residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Clarkson told the audience, “Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t.” Same, sis, same.

It can be doubly hard for her who’s living her life in the public eye. She added, “I’m like, it’s hard anyway. Add a spotlight, and it’s just… a dumpster fire.”

Clarkson started dating Blackstock in 2012 and married him the next year. They have been together until their split in June 2020, with their divorce finalized in March 2022. The exes share two kids: a daughter, River Rose, aged 11, and a son, Remy, aged 9.

At a show in Atlantic City, the American Idol alum shared that being in a difficult relationship seems to run in the family. She revealed, “We learn from our parents, [who] learn from their parents. We keep repeating the same horrible s—t over and over. Now, it turns out that I chose the same f—ing path,” per the Daily Mail.

Open to Finding Love Again

In a previous appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Clarkson admitted she’s open to finding love again: “I will say, I'm not not looking, and I'm not looking. I'm very busy. You get this as a mom. I've got to focus right now. There's a lot of work.”

She added that her kids didn’t want her to move on. “My kids, both of them, are not — they constantly bring it up: ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.’ They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.” Clarkson did try to explain to her daughter, “I mean, I’ve explained to [my daughter, River Rose] that ‘when Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.”