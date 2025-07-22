Brace Yourself: Mariah Carey’s Here For It All Drops This Fall
Mariah Carey isn’t just “here” — she’s Here For It All. The pop diva revealed on Monday that her sixteenth studio album, titled Here For It All, will officially drop…
Mariah Carey isn’t just “here” — she’s Here For It All. The pop diva revealed on Monday that her sixteenth studio album, titled Here For It All, will officially drop on September 26 via Gamma. And of course, she didn’t just say it — she made an entrance.
In a short teaser video posted to social media, Carey struts in sky-high heels like she owns the planet (because, let’s be honest, she kind of does), before giving us a small taste of the album’s title track with her iconic whistle-tone. It’s classic Mariah: dramatic, glamorous, and 100% fabulous.
First Taste: Type Dangerous
If you’re wondering what this new era of Carey sounds like, look no further than the first single, Type Dangerous, which dropped in early June. The track is a smooth blend of old-school cool and modern flair.
Produced and co-written by Anderson .Paak (yes, the same Anderson .Paak from Silk Sonic), the song features a sample from Eric B. & Rakim’s hip-hop classic “Eric B. Is President.” Oh, and the music video? Surprise cameo from Mr. Beast.
A Little Mystery, a Lot of Anticipation
While Mariah’s keeping most of the track list under wraps, she’s hinted that the second single might be called Sugar Sweet, and fans are already talking. It’s not clear how many songs will be on the album or what genres she’ll explore, but this is Mariah Carey we’re talking about. She always brings something unexpected.
She’s been teasing this album for years. Back in 2024, she told Variety, “I’ve written some new songs. You know, I’m excited about it. I have to figure out which songs I’m going to do and which songs I’m not going to do. But I think I’m very excited about it.”
We’re excited too, Mariah.