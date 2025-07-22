ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brace Yourself: Mariah Carey’s Here For It All Drops This Fall

Mariah Carey isn’t just “here” — she’s Here For It All. The pop diva revealed on Monday that her sixteenth studio album, titled Here For It All, will officially drop…

Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey isn’t just “here” — she’s Here For It All. The pop diva revealed on Monday that her sixteenth studio album, titled Here For It All, will officially drop on September 26 via Gamma. And of course, she didn’t just say it — she made an entrance.

In a short teaser video posted to social media, Carey struts in sky-high heels like she owns the planet (because, let’s be honest, she kind of does), before giving us a small taste of the album’s title track with her iconic whistle-tone. It’s classic Mariah: dramatic, glamorous, and 100% fabulous.

First Taste: Type Dangerous

If you’re wondering what this new era of Carey sounds like, look no further than the first single, Type Dangerous, which dropped in early June. The track is a smooth blend of old-school cool and modern flair.

Produced and co-written by Anderson .Paak (yes, the same Anderson .Paak from Silk Sonic), the song features a sample from Eric B. & Rakim’s hip-hop classic “Eric B. Is President.” Oh, and the music video? Surprise cameo from Mr. Beast.

A Little Mystery, a Lot of Anticipation

While Mariah’s keeping most of the track list under wraps, she’s hinted that the second single might be called Sugar Sweet, and fans are already talking. It’s not clear how many songs will be on the album or what genres she’ll explore, but this is Mariah Carey we’re talking about. She always brings something unexpected.

She’s been teasing this album for years. Back in 2024, she told Variety, “I’ve written some new songs. You know, I’m excited about it. I have to figure out which songs I’m going to do and which songs I’m not going to do. But I think I’m very excited about it.”

We’re excited too, Mariah.

Mariah Carey
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Colbie Caillat performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest wearing a tube dress
MusicColbie Caillat to Release a Duets Album ‘This Time Around’
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center
MusicAdam Levine Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Wife Behati PrinslooYvette Delacruz
Kelly Clarkson performs onstage wearing a short black dress
MusicKelly Clarkson on Why She Remains Single: ‘Dating Can Be Very Difficult’Yvette Delacruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect