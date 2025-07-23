ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Best State Park in Nevada

Summer and fall are the perfect time to visit a state park. Actually, parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but there’s something about the end…

Anne Erickson
State parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but the end of summer and beginning of autumn just seems perfect.
Getty Images / Evgeniyaphotography

Summer and fall are the perfect time to visit a state park. Actually, parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but there's something about the end of summer and beginning of autumn that just seems perfect for a park getaway. What's wild is that so many people never visit these recreation spots in their area, either because they don't know about them or just don't realize the beauty they could experience at those parks. Now, one travel outlet has determined the best one to visit in the area.

The State's Best State Park

So, what is a state park? According to Merriam-Webster, it's "an area of land that is owned and protected by a U.S. state because of its natural beauty or its importance in history." Also, Campnab adds that it's a "park or protected area managed by the state. These areas are established due to their beauty, historical significance or recreational potential."

The Discover Blog has a feature up highlighting the best state parks in each state. These places "are giving national parks a run for their money, drawing an average of 807 million visitors annually," they note in the piece. They add that these areas are "known to offer the same amount of grandeur, history and natural beauty as any other wild place in the states."

For Nevada, they love Valley of Fire in Clark County. "Quite possibly the closest thing to landing on Mars, Valley of Fire State Park offers 40,000 acres of otherworldly red-rock formations to admire," they note. They add that it "contains petrified trees and petroglyphs dating back 2,000 years, as well as sandstone rock formations that were formed during the age of the dinosaurs."

So, what's the difference between state and local parks? Advnture.com notes that "national parks tend to be larger and somewhat wilder, with less amenities and facilities than state parks, while the more popular national parks tend to be much busier than" the state ones. "However, both a relatively affordable to access, though reservations are often needed to visit a national park." Both make for a great trip, so there is really no reason not to visit any time of the year.

Evergreennevada
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Gen Z Hanging Up on High-Tech Smartphones: ‘My Brain is Just Mush’
Human InterestGen Z Hanging Up on High-Tech Smartphones: ‘My Brain is Just Mush’Yvette Delacruz
Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates on the podium with second placed Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain-Merida's team and third placed Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin of Team Katusha Alpecin after winning the Vuelta a Espana cycling race
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 23
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on against the Washington Mystics during game three of the WNBA Finals
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 22
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect