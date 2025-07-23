The Best State Park in Nevada

Summer and fall are the perfect time to visit a state park. Actually, parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but there's something about the end of summer and beginning of autumn that just seems perfect for a park getaway. What's wild is that so many people never visit these recreation spots in their area, either because they don't know about them or just don't realize the beauty they could experience at those parks. Now, one travel outlet has determined the best one to visit in the area.

The State's Best State Park

So, what is a state park? According to Merriam-Webster, it's "an area of land that is owned and protected by a U.S. state because of its natural beauty or its importance in history." Also, Campnab adds that it's a "park or protected area managed by the state. These areas are established due to their beauty, historical significance or recreational potential."

The Discover Blog has a feature up highlighting the best state parks in each state. These places "are giving national parks a run for their money, drawing an average of 807 million visitors annually," they note in the piece. They add that these areas are "known to offer the same amount of grandeur, history and natural beauty as any other wild place in the states."

For Nevada, they love Valley of Fire in Clark County. "Quite possibly the closest thing to landing on Mars, Valley of Fire State Park offers 40,000 acres of otherworldly red-rock formations to admire," they note. They add that it "contains petrified trees and petroglyphs dating back 2,000 years, as well as sandstone rock formations that were formed during the age of the dinosaurs."