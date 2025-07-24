ContestsEvents
Drake Honors Ozzy Osbourne at Black Sabbath Bench

Kayla Morgan
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On Tuesday night in Birmingham, England, Drake was among the many fans who gathered to remember Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal legend who died earlier that day at age 76.

The rapper visited the Black Sabbath Bench, a tribute site in Osbourne’s hometown, where flowers, handwritten notes, and candles had been placed by grieving fans. According to The New York Times, Drake poured a small amount of tequila beside the bench in a gesture of respect.

“I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest,” Drake told The Times.

Though their music comes from different worlds, Drake acknowledged Osbourne’s wide-reaching influence, describing him as a “cultural touchstone” even for people unfamiliar with his work. On Instagram, he briefly posted a photo of the tribute site with the caption, “Drank with the NY Times last night for Ozzy,” before removing the post.

Osbourne’s family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, releasing a statement that read:

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The rocker had dealt with several health issues in recent years and announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019. Still, he remained a towering figure in music and pop culture, known not just for his work with Black Sabbath but also his solo career and larger-than-life persona.

Drake, currently on his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK Tour, had just performed two shows in Birmingham. He is set to continue the tour with performances in Manchester and Amsterdam through the end of July.

For many, Drake’s quiet visit to the Black Sabbath Bench was a reminder of how Osbourne’s legacy crossed generations and genres.

Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
