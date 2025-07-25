Harry Styles Gets NSFW with New ‘Pleasing Yourself’ Adult Toy Line

ContestsEvents
Harry Styles is continuing to expand his brand. This time, into very personal territory.

On Thursday (July 24), the pop star revealed a new collection of adult products through his lifestyle line, Pleasing. The collection, titled “Pleasing Yourself,” features two “intimacy tools”: a double-sided vibrator and lubricant. According to the brand’s website, the launch is part of a “radical pursuit of that which feels good.”

The Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator, priced at $68, was developed in partnership with author and sex educator Zoë Ligon. The site describes the product as designed to “delight a kaleidoscope of bodies, desires and curiosities.” The accompanying lube, called The Pleasing Lube, rounds out the small but bold collection. Both items will be available to order soon.

A Broader Vision for Pleasure and Identity

This is a noticeable step forward for Pleasing, which began in 2021 as a beauty and self-care line focused on nail polish and skincare. Styles told Dazed at the time that the brand started with small, creative ideas: “Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’”

Over time, that creative vision grew into a lifestyle brand offering apparel, fragrances, accessories, and now, intimate products.

“I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones,” Styles said in the same interview. “Whether it be… the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’”

Styles added that the essence of Pleasing is about recognizing and appreciating those meaningful, joyful moments.

A Nod to His Lyricism

Though Styles hasn’t directly commented on the sexual tone of the new items, fans will likely draw connections to some of his more suggestive lyrics. Songs like “Watermelon Sugar,” which includes lines like “I just wanna taste it” and Cinema from Harry’s House, known for its provocative undertones, already hinted at an interest in pleasure and physical connection.

The new collection brings that subtext into clear focus, positioning the brand to be more open about intimacy and self-expression.

Waiting for the Music

While this new product drop may excite some fans, others are still hoping for new music. Styles hasn’t released an album since 2022’s Harry’s House, and he’s been spending more time away from the spotlight. In recent months, he’s been spotted in places as varied as the Vatican, during the unveiling of a statue of Pope Leo XIV, and Tokyo, where he ran a marathon in May.

Though his schedule remains unpredictable, one thing is clear: Harry Styles continues to grow his brand far beyond music, building a world that’s as personal as it is public.

