ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The ‘Hulkamania’ Biopic Starring Chris HemsworthThat Never Was

A biopic about wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was in development for years, with Chris Hemsworth attached to star. But despite the early momentum and interest from major Hollywood players, the…

Kayla Morgan
Hulk Hogan attends the premiere of "War Of The Worlds" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 23, 2005 in New York City// : Chris Hemsworth attends the "Limitless: Live Better Now" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 17, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A biopic about wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was in development for years, with Chris Hemsworth attached to star. But despite the early momentum and interest from major Hollywood players, the project was never completed. Hogan, who died on Thursday, July 24 at age 71, confirmed that the film was ultimately derailed by contract issues.

First announced in 2019, the film was to be directed by Joker filmmaker Todd Phillips and written by Scott Silver, known for Joker and The Wolf of Wall Street. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film would be an "origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania," chronicling Hogan’s rise during the 1980s and '90s wrestling boom.

Chris Hemsworth was set to take on the role of Hogan. In a 2020 interview with Total Film (via Comic Book), Hemsworth shared his excitement:

“This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”

He added that the transformation would go beyond muscle:

“There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing.”

Momentum Slowed, Then Stopped

Even in 2021, interest in the film seemed strong. Hogan posted a photo of Hemsworth’s bulky arms on Instagram, writing:

“My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother,” referring to wrestling legend Andre the Giant.

But in a 2024 appearance on the PDB Podcast, Hogan revealed the project had stalled for good.

“They kind of missed a beat in the contract,” Hogan said, agreeing when host Patrick Bet-David asked if Netflix was responsible. “There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right time. The script was amazing.”

According to Hogan, screenwriter Scott Silver believed the script was among his best work.

“Scott Silver… said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever written.’ When I read it, I’m like, oh my god, this is really good.”

Hogan said the story was “very, very dark” and “probably what the public may want to see.” He also said there had been speculation that Hemsworth’s performance could have led to major award recognition:

“There was talk that Chris Hemsworth had never played a real person before and he could probably win an Oscar, this thing is so powerful.”

Todd Phillips confirmed the project's cancellation in a 2024 interview with Variety.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” he said.

Hogan’s On-Screen Career

Though the biopic never came to life, Hulk Hogan had an extensive career in entertainment. He made his film debut in Rocky III as Thunderlips, and later starred in No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. On television, he appeared in shows like Thunder in Paradise, Baywatch, and Hogan Knows Best.

He was also the subject of the 2017 Netflix documentary Nobody Speak, which focused on his legal battle against Gawker. The site had published a private video of Hogan without his consent. He later won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, and Gawker was forced to sell its assets after declaring bankruptcy.

While the biopic is no longer moving forward, Hogan’s legacy as one of wrestling’s most recognizable figures and a fixture in pop culture remains firmly intact.

Chris HemsworthHulk Hogan
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester attend the People + Chain Celebrate People Magazine's 50th Anniversary event at Chain House on September 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment‘E! News’ Canceled Again as E! Shifts FocusKayla Morgan
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage
EntertainmentMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Lose $100M Netflix DealYvette Delacruz
Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's Only Murders In The Building
EntertainmentHulu Announces Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5Yvette Delacruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect