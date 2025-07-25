This Day in Top 40 History: July 25

On July 25, 2019, Ed Sheeran's album No. 6 Collaborations Project topped the U.K. charts. It featured artists such as Eminem, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, and Khalid. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from July 25.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

All it takes is one hit song for an artist to claim their spot at the top:

1964: A Hard Day's Night by The Beatles started a 21-week run on the U.K. charts. It also hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top LPs chart.

A Hard Day's Night by The Beatles started a 21-week run on the U.K. charts. It also hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top LPs chart. 1970: "(They Long To Be) Close To You" by the Carpenters hit No. 1 in the U.S. The song was the first of 17 Top 40 hits for the group.

Cultural Milestones

You never know what impact a song or album might have in the industry:

1966: The Supremes released "You Can't Hurry Love" with Motown Records. It hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and R&B charts, and Phil Collins' 1982 rendition gave the song a second life on the charts.

The Supremes released "You Can't Hurry Love" with Motown Records. It hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and R&B charts, and Phil Collins' 1982 rendition gave the song a second life on the charts. 1980: AC/DC released Back In Black, their seventh studio album and first with new lead singer Brian Johnson. It had groundbreaking success, selling 50 million copies worldwide and reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

AC/DC released Back In Black, their seventh studio album and first with new lead singer Brian Johnson. It had groundbreaking success, selling 50 million copies worldwide and reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200. 2004: With License to Chill, Jimmy Buffett earned his first No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. It was a crossover hit, making waves in both mainstream and country music circles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live performances and studio recordings from July 25 earned their spots in the history books:

1965: Bob Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival, much to the dismay of folk music purists. This performance was a turning point for Dylan, launching his career as a rock musician.

Bob Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival, much to the dismay of folk music purists. This performance was a turning point for Dylan, launching his career as a rock musician. 1966: The Monkees recorded "Last Train to Clarksville." After its release in November, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Monkees recorded "Last Train to Clarksville." After its release in November, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 1969: In Washington, fans gathered for the Seattle Pop Festival. It featured musicians such as Chuck Berry, The Byrds, and Santana.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Year after year, the industry changes and artists have to adapt to new challenges:

1925: In a major development for broadcast radio, WGY in New York became the first radio station to operate at 50,000 watts of power. The station quickly grew in popularity because of its quality and wide reach.

In a major development for broadcast radio, WGY in New York became the first radio station to operate at 50,000 watts of power. The station quickly grew in popularity because of its quality and wide reach. 1989: The Beastie Boys released their second album, Paul's Boutique. The album was unsuccessful at the time of its release but has since been lauded as a cornerstone of 80s hip-hop.

The Beastie Boys released their second album, Paul's Boutique. The album was unsuccessful at the time of its release but has since been lauded as a cornerstone of 80s hip-hop. 1999: The Music festival Woodstock '99 ended after three days of violence. Intended to be a reprise of the original festival, which promoted peace and love, this version was anything but.