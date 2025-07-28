700 Kids Score Free School Supplies at Las Vegas Event, Taking Pressure Off Back-to-School Expenses
More than 700 students received backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers, and other school supplies during a back-to-school giveaway hosted at Mojave High School to help support local families in preparing for school and give them a transition to a new academic year without having to worry about facing additional costs.
The organized event by Lerner and Rowe, provided resources for families across the Las Vegas Valley for students in grades K–12. Lerner and Rowe's vision is to provide some relief to financially burdened parents and assure a great start to the school year for students.
"Everything is so much money," said Jodi Reeves, a mother of a CCSD student. "It's really hard being able to afford — it's like extra, you know, so it's great, the free stuff. It really helps a lot," Reeves said.
One student, Mikailah Woolsdy, expressed appreciation after receiving new notebooks and supplies at the event. Volunteers and organizers underscored the importance of community support during this busy time of year.
"We just like to help out the community and hopefully, we start off the school year off well, give them a good start anyway," an event organizer said.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children are expected to spend an average of $858 this year on back-to-school purchases, including electronics, clothing, shoes, and basic supplies. As costs continue to go up and impact households, events like these are extremely important.
There will be more back-to-school giveaways on July 26, August 1, and August 2 at a variety of Las Vegas Valley locations to ensure many families continue to receive support before the new school year starts.