ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Shelter Plans to Triple Space for Homeless Pregnant Women

Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving pregnant teens and young women without homes, is launching a new expansion project to meet the community’s needs better. With nearly…

Jennifer Eggleston
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Hunt and Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Quasar stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Hunt and Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Quasar stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving pregnant teens and young women without homes, is launching a new expansion project to meet the community's needs better. With nearly 20 years of experience, the organization is developing the "Safe and Sound" campus to increase its capacity and available services significantly.

The new building is anticipated to increase the organization's capacity to serve our clients--Incidentally, increasing emergency shelter beds from 10 to 14--while including essential elements to promote healthy, sustainable living for young mothers and their children. Planned amenities include counseling rooms, transitional housing, an on-site daycare, and experiential education through fruit trees and chicken coops.

"Living Grace in the last 18 years has had a huge impact on healthy moms and healthy babies, which of course contributes to a healthy community, and we want to expand that," Living Grace Homes' founding director Kathleen Miller said.

Miller outlined additional goals for the facility. "We're planting fruit trees. We'll have some chicken coops so that the moms can learn to grow and get their own food. Taking care of chickens is a way to help the moms learn to be more nurturing. That will then translate into their ability to be more nurturing toward their baby," she said.

The Safe and Sound campus will also include spaces designed to support longer-term growth. "We also are planning on two additional buildings on the property. One will be a program building and laundromat and counseling rooms, and the other one will be an on-site daycare with additional transitional housing... They'll be right on property and they'll have the ability to still access the resources available at Living Grace Homes," Miller added.

To help with development, Living Grace Homes is organizing a Day of Service on July 25. Volunteers are invited to participate in hands-on activities, including flooring installation, painting, wall patching, and furniture relocation. This event hopes to build meaningful local community engagement around support for young mothers in need.

CharityLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) A WSOP VIP player checks his hand during the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Free-To-Play App's poker tournament at Paris Las Vegas on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for World Series of Poker (WSOP))
Local NewsWorld Series of Poker Smashes Records With $481 Million in PrizesJennifer Eggleston
JEAN, NV - AUGUST 13: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the "Seven Magic Mountains" art installation early on August 13, 2018 near Jean, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The "Seven Magic Mountains" public art installation by artist Ugo Rondinone is located south of Las Vegas near Jean Dry Lake and is made up of seven pillars of colored boulders stacked more than 30 feet high. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsSeven Magic Mountains Art Display Will Stay Put Near Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media at a press conference during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Local NewsNBA Commissioner Says Las Vegas Expansion is a ‘Complicated Issue’ Despite Growing SupportJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect