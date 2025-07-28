Las Vegas Shelter Plans to Triple Space for Homeless Pregnant Women

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Hunt and Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Quasar stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving pregnant teens and young women without homes, is launching a new expansion project to meet the community's needs better. With nearly 20 years of experience, the organization is developing the "Safe and Sound" campus to increase its capacity and available services significantly.

The new building is anticipated to increase the organization's capacity to serve our clients--Incidentally, increasing emergency shelter beds from 10 to 14--while including essential elements to promote healthy, sustainable living for young mothers and their children. Planned amenities include counseling rooms, transitional housing, an on-site daycare, and experiential education through fruit trees and chicken coops.

"Living Grace in the last 18 years has had a huge impact on healthy moms and healthy babies, which of course contributes to a healthy community, and we want to expand that," Living Grace Homes' founding director Kathleen Miller said.

Miller outlined additional goals for the facility. "We're planting fruit trees. We'll have some chicken coops so that the moms can learn to grow and get their own food. Taking care of chickens is a way to help the moms learn to be more nurturing. That will then translate into their ability to be more nurturing toward their baby," she said.

The Safe and Sound campus will also include spaces designed to support longer-term growth. "We also are planning on two additional buildings on the property. One will be a program building and laundromat and counseling rooms, and the other one will be an on-site daycare with additional transitional housing... They'll be right on property and they'll have the ability to still access the resources available at Living Grace Homes," Miller added.