Missouri Baby Named After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

When it came time to name their newborn, one Missouri couple didn’t just shake it off — they went full Swiftie-Chiefs Kingdom. A baby girl recently born at Liberty Hospital…

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

When it came time to name their newborn, one Missouri couple didn’t just shake it off — they went full Swiftie-Chiefs Kingdom.

A baby girl recently born at Liberty Hospital in Missouri now carries a name that nods to two of the world’s biggest stars: Kelce Taylor.

In a post shared Friday, July 25, the hospital introduced the little fan in the most fitting way; swaddled in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and topped with a cheerful yellow bow. A sign nearby (complete with cartoon boots reminiscent of a certain pop icon) spelled out her full name.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of the youngest Swiftie and newest member of The Kansas City Chiefs Red Kingdom," Liberty Hospital wrote in the caption. “Kelce Taylor is officially in her newborn era.”

The hospital also shared that “our nurses say that baby Kelce loves her own special name.”

"Swelcie"

Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been publicly dating since 2023, and fans have been loving the combo ever since. Just this week, Kelce posted a series of photos on Instagram from their summer adventures, including cozy boat pics and a trip to Montana with family and friends.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,” Kelce captioned the post, which included appearances from his brother Jason Kelce, mom Donna Kelce, and Swift’s brother, Austin.

With a name like Kelce Taylor, this newborn is already making headlines

