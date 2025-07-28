NBA Commissioner Says Las Vegas Expansion is a ‘Complicated Issue’ Despite Growing Support
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged that there is increased interest regarding the expansion of the league, including looking at places like Las Vegas as a potential franchise city. While there is no set timeline for expansion, Silver emphasized that any new team must be "additive to the league," economically and competitively.
"If I were an owner, ultimately, what you're considering is, is this additive to the league?" he said. "Additive can be measured in lots of different ways. There's additive economically. But I think there is, from a competitive standpoint, how would particular markets impact our national footprint."
Las Vegas has hosted the NBA Summer League for seven consecutive years, reinforcing its place on the basketball map. Coaches like Chris Jent, who leads the Hornets Summer League team, believe the city's location makes it ideal for hosting regular-season games, especially for Western Conference teams.
Former NBA star Chauncey Billups called Las Vegas a promising sports town, citing strong fan support for basketball. Lakers coach Lindsey Harding noted that while Vegas can be tiring, players have enjoyed the atmosphere overall. Coaches Kevin Hanson and Dipesh Mistry also praised the fan base and suggested a Vegas team would want a notable home-court advantage.
NBA players, however, hold mixed views. Lakers guard Bronny James admitted he finds the Las Vegas environment overwhelming and prefers returning home when possible. Nonetheless, figures like Harding and Mike Noyes emphasized the importance of personal responsibility during downtime in the city.
Las Vegas native and Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis has expressed hopes for a home team, suggesting it would help shift the city's image beyond its reputation for casinos.
"I wish standing here as the commissioner, I had teams to dispense to many different markets who are interested in NBA basketball," Silver told a reporter. Still, he said, "I think we also have this greater obligation to expand, if we do so, in a very deliberate fashion in a way that makes sense holistically for the league. That's really the best I can do."