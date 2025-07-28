NBA Commissioner Says Las Vegas Expansion is a ‘Complicated Issue’ Despite Growing Support

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media at a press conference during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged that there is increased interest regarding the expansion of the league, including looking at places like Las Vegas as a potential franchise city. While there is no set timeline for expansion, Silver emphasized that any new team must be "additive to the league," economically and competitively.

"If I were an owner, ultimately, what you're considering is, is this additive to the league?" he said. "Additive can be measured in lots of different ways. There's additive economically. But I think there is, from a competitive standpoint, how would particular markets impact our national footprint."

Las Vegas has hosted the NBA Summer League for seven consecutive years, reinforcing its place on the basketball map. Coaches like Chris Jent, who leads the Hornets Summer League team, believe the city's location makes it ideal for hosting regular-season games, especially for Western Conference teams.

Former NBA star Chauncey Billups called Las Vegas a promising sports town, citing strong fan support for basketball. Lakers coach Lindsey Harding noted that while Vegas can be tiring, players have enjoyed the atmosphere overall. Coaches Kevin Hanson and Dipesh Mistry also praised the fan base and suggested a Vegas team would want a notable home-court advantage.

NBA players, however, hold mixed views. Lakers guard Bronny James admitted he finds the Las Vegas environment overwhelming and prefers returning home when possible. Nonetheless, figures like Harding and Mike Noyes emphasized the importance of personal responsibility during downtime in the city.

Las Vegas native and Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis has expressed hopes for a home team, suggesting it would help shift the city's image beyond its reputation for casinos.