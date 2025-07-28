ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

NBA Commissioner Says Las Vegas Expansion is a ‘Complicated Issue’ Despite Growing Support

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged that there is increased interest regarding the expansion of the league, including looking at places like Las Vegas as a potential franchise city. While…

Jennifer Eggleston
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media at a press conference during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media at a press conference during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged that there is increased interest regarding the expansion of the league, including looking at places like Las Vegas as a potential franchise city. While there is no set timeline for expansion, Silver emphasized that any new team must be "additive to the league," economically and competitively.

"If I were an owner, ultimately, what you're considering is, is this additive to the league?" he said. "Additive can be measured in lots of different ways. There's additive economically. But I think there is, from a competitive standpoint, how would particular markets impact our national footprint."

Las Vegas has hosted the NBA Summer League for seven consecutive years, reinforcing its place on the basketball map. Coaches like Chris Jent, who leads the Hornets Summer League team, believe the city's location makes it ideal for hosting regular-season games, especially for Western Conference teams.

Former NBA star Chauncey Billups called Las Vegas a promising sports town, citing strong fan support for basketball. Lakers coach Lindsey Harding noted that while Vegas can be tiring, players have enjoyed the atmosphere overall. Coaches Kevin Hanson and Dipesh Mistry also praised the fan base and suggested a Vegas team would want a notable home-court advantage.

NBA players, however, hold mixed views. Lakers guard Bronny James admitted he finds the Las Vegas environment overwhelming and prefers returning home when possible. Nonetheless, figures like Harding and Mike Noyes emphasized the importance of personal responsibility during downtime in the city.

Las Vegas native and Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis has expressed hopes for a home team, suggesting it would help shift the city's image beyond its reputation for casinos.

"I wish standing here as the commissioner, I had teams to dispense to many different markets who are interested in NBA basketball," Silver told a reporter. Still, he said, "I think we also have this greater obligation to expand, if we do so, in a very deliberate fashion in a way that makes sense holistically for the league. That's really the best I can do."

Las VegasNBASports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) A WSOP VIP player checks his hand during the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Free-To-Play App's poker tournament at Paris Las Vegas on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for World Series of Poker (WSOP))
Local NewsWorld Series of Poker Smashes Records With $481 Million in PrizesJennifer Eggleston
JEAN, NV - AUGUST 13: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the "Seven Magic Mountains" art installation early on August 13, 2018 near Jean, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The "Seven Magic Mountains" public art installation by artist Ugo Rondinone is located south of Las Vegas near Jean Dry Lake and is made up of seven pillars of colored boulders stacked more than 30 feet high. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsSeven Magic Mountains Art Display Will Stay Put Near Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
Solar power panels at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas, Nevada.
Local NewsNevada Takes Top Spot in Solar Power Output and JobsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect