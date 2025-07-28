ContestsEvents
Nevada Takes Top Spot in Solar Power Output and Jobs

Las Vegas is undergoing a bigger change as record-high numbers of individuals and businesses are installing rooftop solar, contributing to a broader change to renewable energy in the region. Because…

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas is undergoing a bigger change as record-high numbers of individuals and businesses are installing rooftop solar, contributing to a broader change to renewable energy in the region. Because of this, more and more homeowners are taking advantage of rooftop solar systems in Southern Nevada that help save them from utility bills and typically pay for themselves within 10 years, now that they will have reduced electrical bills.

Nevada takes the lead for the United States in solar electricity generation and industry jobs per capita, a reflection of the state's commitment to clean energy. In addition, Nevada has a constitutionally required state transition to 50% of electricity to come from renewable energy by 2030, which has spurred investments and innovation in the solar industry.

Southern Nevada now has the highest concentration of residential rooftop solar installations in the continental United States. This growth is fueled by a combination of streamlined permitting processes, state and federal tax incentives, and a population eager to lower their carbon footprints while saving money.

Major employers are also stepping up. MGM Resorts International, a prominent presence on the Las Vegas Strip, has incorporated solar power into a key component of its sustainability strategy. The company installed more than 26,000 solar panels atop Mandalay Bay Convention Center and now sources up to 90% of its daytime energy needs from a dedicated solar array in the desert.

The actions of Las Vegas in regards to the planet are much more than solar electricity. Because of drought conditions in the Southwest, Las Vegas has enacted sound water conservation policies with limitations of landscape and tiered rates. The citizens, businesses, and governments have shown a growing concern for the environment by examining these indicators. 

Solar electricity now accounts for a third of Las Vegas' total electricity needs, a massive step toward complete renewable energy utilization. Las Vegas shows continued national leadership in sustainable and innovative practices by investing heavily in creating its clean energy ecosystem.

Las VegasSolar
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
