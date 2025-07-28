New Slot Machine Blends Racing Games With Casino Gaming to Draw Younger Crowd

Closeup of Gambler Pressing the Spin Button While Playing Slot Machine in the Casino. Gambling Industry Theme.

Competition Interactive has officially launched Running Rich Grand Prix, an innovative hybrid slot machine for young and mature gamers alike. The game incorporates elements of traditional slot machine play, plus features of immersive racing video games. In 2024, it began slowly rolling out. This summer, Competition Interactive is rolling the game out to all Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas.

Running Rich Grand Prix features a steering wheel interface, offering players a Mario Kart-style racing experience combined with traditional slot gameplay. The game includes animated characters, cars, free spins, and interactive bonus rounds where player performance impacts winnings.

Keith Winters, founder and chief creative officer of Competition Interactive, said, “We're considering it the beginning of a new era in casino gaming,” noting the company was created to introduce the “new, next generation of gaming to the casino floor.”

The game targets the 18-25 demographic — an age group increasingly disengaged from conventional slot machines. Winters emphasized that the company intentionally pivoted away from the concept of skill-based games to focus instead on interactivity and arcade-like engagement. “We're fusing together video game interactivity, whether it's home PC, console, or arcade, with real-money slot mechanics,” he said. “We're creating the next generation of gambling entertainment.”

CEO Paul Steelman also highlighted the appeal of Running Rich Grand Prix to younger audiences who typically gravitate toward other amenities. “It truly is a hybrid slot machine,” Steelman said, pointing to its potential to reshape how casinos attract and retain emerging players.

Operators have praised the game's vibrant design, which features dynamic lighting and multiple screens to draw player attention on the casino floor. Encouragement from casino guests and early testers has motivated plans for more widespread deployment and future games.