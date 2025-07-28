ContestsEvents
RISE Festival Brings in Upscale VIP Tables for October Desert Music Event

Jennifer Eggleston
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Hunt and Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Quasar stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) James Hunt and Jon George of Rüfüs Du Sol perform at the Quasar stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 1 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The RISE Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary from October 3 to 5 by unveiling a new luxury VIP offering: The Sanctuary. Created in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, The Sanctuary is designed to provide an elevated experience for guests seeking curated moments and high-end service in a festival setting.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJzcRqNJKr3/?hl=en

“We've built Tao Group Hospitality on the idea that celebration can be meaningful; RISE embodies that same belief. The Sanctuary is about more than customized table service — it's about elevating the moment, curating connection, and offering something unforgettable in this iconic location,” said Jason Strauss, co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality.

Expanding into the outdoor music festival space, Tao Group Hospitality now delivers its restaurant-quality food and beverage hospitality to a new audience. The Sanctuary will exhibit greater than 40 premium tables with an entire evening reservation and exhibition, and allows uninterrupted service during performances.. Amenities will include luxury viewing terraces, exclusive VIP table and bottle service, and elevated vantage points overlooking The Horizon — one of the largest stages in the U.S.

Ashley Goodhue-White, President and COO of RISE Festival, shared her enthusiasm for the new collaboration, stating, “With Tao Group Hospitality, we are adding another layer to the RISE experience — one that is grounded in excellence, presence, and elevated celebration.”

The 2025 RISE Festival promises an unforgettable music lineup featuring RÜFÜS DU SOL, Calvin Harris, John Mayer, Disclosure, Goose, and Ben Böhmer. The creation of The Sanctuary will bring a welcome addition to the overall festival atmosphere, bringing together immersive music, superior service, and the beautiful scenic views of the Mojave Desert.

Festivalgoers can expect to experience a blending of the Tao Group's unparalleled luxury and RISE's enriching commitment to celebration and connection that will make this milestone anniversary the most memorable yet.

Las VegasMusic Festival
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
