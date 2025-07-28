ContestsEvents
Seven Magic Mountains Art Display Will Stay Put Near Las Vegas

The Nevada Museum of Art has confirmed that Seven Magic Mountains, the internationally recognized land art installation by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, will remain in its current location near Las Vegas…

JEAN, NV – AUGUST 13: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the “Seven Magic Mountains” art installation early on August 13, 2018 near Jean, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth’s orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The “Seven Magic Mountains” public art installation by artist Ugo Rondinone is located south of Las Vegas near Jean Dry Lake and is made up of seven pillars of colored boulders stacked more than 30 feet high. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The Nevada Museum of Art has confirmed that Seven Magic Mountains, the internationally recognized land art installation by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, will remain in its current location near Las Vegas until the end of 2026, when its Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lease expires. Located 20 miles south of Las Vegas on BLM land, the artwork features seven towers of Day-Glo painted limestone boulders, each standing 30 to 35 feet tall. Since its debut in May 2016, the installation has become a major cultural attraction, drawing approximately 325,000 visitors annually.

“We knew from the inception of Seven Magic Mountains that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land it is on would not always be available, and it was a site-specific public art installation,” said Nevada Museum of Art CEO David B. Walker.

Although Washoe County had previously approved a $500,000 grant to help relocate the artwork to Northern Nevada, those plans are no longer moving forward. The funds were never spent and are now being redirected to renovate a new behavioral health facility in the county. Rondinone has decided not to relocate the sculptures to Washoe County.

The Nevada Museum of Art noted that the future of the installation remains under discussion. “As producers of Seven Magic Mountains, our role is to be stewards of the artwork. As we prepare for the lease with the BLM to expire in December 2026, we will continue to be in communication with the artist on the next iteration of the piece and its location.”

In addition to the lease expiration, future development may also impact the site. The Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport, proposed on the same stretch of land near Jean Dry Lake, could require the installation to be removed before 2037.

While the immediate future of the artwork is secure, long-term plans remain fluid. The Nevada Museum of Art continues to engage with Rondinone to ensure the continued legacy of Seven Magic Mountains.

