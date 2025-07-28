Walmart Plans North Las Vegas Store, Creating 300 Jobs

Walmart announced plans to build a new Supercenter in North Las Vegas that would expand its footprint in Southern Nevada. The new Walmart Supercenter will be at Route 1, Revere St., between West Dorrell Lane and Route 1, Washington Ave. Construction will start in the fall of 2026, with a grand opening planned for 2027.

It is projected that the Supercenter will generate around 300 jobs which will be an important source of local jobs. The new facility demonstrates Walmart's continued intention to invest in communities that are expanding across the western United States.

"Walmart is excited to be a part of the future of North Las Vegas," said Jay Cordray, Walmart's Senior Vice President of Operations, West Business Unit. "We are committed to serving this growing community with a shopping experience that is both innovative and convenient."

The store will carry an extensive selection of national and private brand products, fresh produce, and a complete pharmacy, which includes a variety of health services. For added convenience, the store will also offer a full-service gas station with a convenience store attached.

Walmart shoppers will have the flexibility of shopping in whichever manner they wish, including options like online grocery, prescription pickup or delivery, and general merchandise purchases. They will also be able to access in-store features such as a vision center, an auto care center, and a mother's room to improve the overall shopping experience.