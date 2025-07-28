ContestsEvents
World Series of Poker Smashes Records With $481 Million in Prizes

The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) crowned its champions in Las Vegas on Sunday, wrapping up an eight-week whirlwind of tournaments. This year's WSOP broke several records and will be remembered as the largest tournament series ever undertaken.

The total series saw 246,960 entries across all events, eclipsing the number of entries in all previous competitions. Many flagship events saw new individual record numbers, including the Millionaire Maker with 11,996, the Mid-States Championship event with 3,797, and the Mystery Bounty Pot-Limit Omaha event with 5,284.

Total prize money awarded was a record high of $481,761,879: the largest amount ever paid out in WSOP history. Of the 99 live bracelet events, 57 generated prize pools exceeding $2 million, and nine surpassed $10 million — both figures also set new series benchmarks.

The 2025 WSOP paid out a record 37,311 players. A fantastic 43 players received brand new prizes of more than $1 million. The Main Event finished with poker professional Michael Mizrachi taking down first place for a whopping $10 million and adding another championship bracelet to his resume.

In a historic milestone, a woman reached the Main Event final table for the first time in 30 years, ultimately finishing in seventh place and earning $1.5 million.

Even before the event started, organizers knew it would be historic. “It's been another historic summer at the WSOP with total participation on record pace,” said WSOP Chief Executive Officer Ty Stewart. “Customers have really responded to the WSOP's move to The Strip, and I think this number shows we remain a strong summer headliner.”

While the 2025 edition has wrapped, organizers have not yet announced the official dates for the 2026 WSOP.

