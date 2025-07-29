ContestsEvents
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Brings in Millions for Local Businesses

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Brings in Millions for Local Businesses

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: Beyoncé fans attend the "Cowboy Carter Tour" at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 16: Beyoncé fans attend the “Cowboy Carter Tour” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is still generating significant economic ripples around the country, with places like Las Vegas and Atlanta documenting many millions of dollars in spending associated directly with her shows. As for her recent shows on July 25 and 26 in Las Vegas, she drew thousands of fans and generated hundreds of millions of local spending on merchandise, lodging, food, and personal services.

The tour, which has already broken records including the highest single-venue gross by a female artist, previously packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for four consecutive nights. "Few events have the kind of impact that Beyoncé's performances brought to Atlanta last week," she said. "Whether you're looking through a creative and cultural lens or an economic one, hosting tens of thousands of fans — many wearing new cowboy hats and boots — and filling Mercedes-Benz Stadium four nights in a row is extraordinary."

Fans are embracing the tour as a comprehensive cultural experience, with many investing heavily in their appearance and accommodations. Smith said. "So folks get dressed to the nines, put on my boots and a white hat, go out and buy white boots and a white coat, get their nails and hair done, and things of that nature. People say, 'I'm going to make this a full-on event.'"

This fan enthusiasm is translating directly into revenue. Reports indicate that merchandise sales alone in Las Vegas exceeded $1 million per day. Restaurants and hotel operators in the city, already grappling with declining occupancy rates, are optimistic that the tour has provided a much-needed economic lift.

In Atlanta and Houston, concertgoers are traveling longer distances and staying more nights, boosting hotel stays and restaurant reservations. One fan shared they spent over $5,000 for two nights of floor seats, a figure that illustrates the broader financial impact.

"If you're running to a hair salon or you're selling boots and Beyoncé comes to town on this tour, it's going to make your month," he said. "It's going to make your year, perhaps."

With Houston previously reporting a $50 million boost from Cowboy Carter, Las Vegas business owners hope to see a local impact ranging from $80,000 to $100,000 from the two-night run.

