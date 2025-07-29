Fire Destroys Las Vegas Restaurant Near UNLV; Owner Plans Round-the-Clock Service at Second Location

A devastating fire on Friday morning in Las Vegas destroyed several businesses, including the beloved TasteBudz Creole Kitchen, which co-owner Marsean Nelson and his wife, Trish, had operated since 2018. The fire resulted in a total loss for the restaurant, which had just expanded its location in January and was planning additional growth throughout the Valley.

"It's hard, it's so hard," said TasteBudz Creole Kitchen co-owner Marsean Nelson. "We came to Las Vegas to do exactly what we're doing, and that's blessing people's taste buds."

Nelson described the damage to the restaurant as catastrophic. "It's horrible, it's a total loss, it's burned to a crisp," said Nelson.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Nelson assured the community that TasteBudz will continue serving customers through its food truck and another existing location. Plans are already underway to extend hours at that location to ensure continued employment for the restaurant's 18 affected staff members.

Nelson emphasized his concern for the broader community of business owners and workers impacted by the fire. "It's unfortunate that all these businesses, business owners, and employees were affected," said Nelson. "So I'm just thinking of them, their families, praying for them, trying my best to stay positive."

The restaurant's social media marketer, Immanuel Neeley, also spoke highly of the TasteBudz team, describing Nelson not just as an employer but also as a mentor and a family figure to the staff. The close-knit bond among the team has become a cornerstone of the restaurant's success and its deep connection to the local community.